IVY Growth Associates has partnered with 30 Venture Partners across India in the last 12 months to fund and support the startup ecosystem by offering curated solutions to start-ups, founders and investors. These names include JB Ventures, Puneet Mittal – Magicrete, Vineet Mittal – Navitas Group, Rakesh Somani – Sumicot and Nachiket Patel among others.

This association will focus on mentoring, investing, and accelerating start-ups spread across Clean Tech, ED Tech, Agri Tech, Web 3.0, EV & D2C from PAN INDIA & UAE.

Commenting on the rapid growth of the IVY network, Rachit Poddar, Co-Founder – IVY Growth Associates said, “All the investors on our list that we approached for a collaboration were impressed with our mission and vision statement. Given that we have already supported more than 100+ startups spread across the country, they were keen on joining hands with us to build the next generation of Indian entrepreneurs. This collaboration will strengthen the early-stage investment segment and will make the process of discovery, connection, and fundraising simple for both the start-ups and investors. I am grateful to all the 30 Venture Partners who agreed to support us on the mission. It is a milestone achievement for our team.”









The team at IVY Growth Associates aims to rejuvenate and revitalize the fragmented Indian early-stage investment industry through the creation of a robust group and vast network of venture partners and investors with early stage startups for opportunities, synergies, and possibilities across the ecosystem.

IVY Growth Associates is a brainchild of four young entrepreneurs Rachit Poddar, Prateek Tosniwal, Mehul Shah, and Sharad Todi was set up in 2021 to help startups and their founders work towards building a startup ecosystem that is sustainable and scalable in a collaborative manner. Since its inception, it has supported more than 100+ startups spread across the country.

The sector agnostic Angel Network & MicroVC currently has 30+ Shareholders and 300+ Angel Investors with over 65+ Investments. The team helps startups, and their founders work towards building a startup ecosystem that is sustainable and scalable in a collaborative manner. Based out of Surat, the team has worked with startups across the country.