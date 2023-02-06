Business
IVY Growth Associates onboards over 30 Venture Partners in India
IVY Growth Associates has partnered with 30 Venture Partners across India in the last 12 months to fund and support the startup ecosystem by offering curated solutions to start-ups, founders and investors. These names include JB Ventures, Puneet Mittal – Magicrete, Vineet Mittal – Navitas Group, Rakesh Somani – Sumicot and Nachiket Patel among others.
This association will focus on mentoring, investing, and accelerating start-ups spread across Clean Tech, ED Tech, Agri Tech, Web 3.0, EV & D2C from PAN INDIA & UAE.
Commenting on the rapid growth of the IVY network, Rachit Poddar, Co-Founder – IVY Growth Associates said, “All the investors on our list that we approached for a collaboration were impressed with our mission and vision statement. Given that we have already supported more than 100+ startups spread across the country, they were keen on joining hands with us to build the next generation of Indian entrepreneurs. This collaboration will strengthen the early-stage investment segment and will make the process of discovery, connection, and fundraising simple for both the start-ups and investors. I am grateful to all the 30 Venture Partners who agreed to support us on the mission. It is a milestone achievement for our team.”
The team at IVY Growth Associates aims to rejuvenate and revitalize the fragmented Indian early-stage investment industry through the creation of a robust group and vast network of venture partners and investors with early stage startups for opportunities, synergies, and possibilities across the ecosystem.
IVY Growth Associates is a brainchild of four young entrepreneurs Rachit Poddar, Prateek Tosniwal, Mehul Shah, and Sharad Todi was set up in 2021 to help startups and their founders work towards building a startup ecosystem that is sustainable and scalable in a collaborative manner. Since its inception, it has supported more than 100+ startups spread across the country.
The sector agnostic Angel Network & MicroVC currently has 30+ Shareholders and 300+ Angel Investors with over 65+ Investments. The team helps startups, and their founders work towards building a startup ecosystem that is sustainable and scalable in a collaborative manner. Based out of Surat, the team has worked with startups across the country.