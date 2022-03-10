Mentor Match raises USD 1 million in pre-seed funding from Sapient Fund

Edu-tech startup Mentor Match on Thursday said it has raised USD 1 million in a pre-seed round of funding from US-based seed-stage venture fund Sapient Fund.









According to company CEO Rohit Raheja, the funds would help the company to build a founding team across technology, marketing and operations departments by offering competitive salaries and ESOP packages to all co-workers. The venture fund led by Karthik Sundaram said, “the team at Mentor Match was constantly having ear-to-the-ground and innovates at ridiculous speed”.

“We believe they will continually disrupt the learning industry and are already proving it with their fanatical client base — a reason why Sapient chose to invest,” he said in a company statement. Mentor Match is a self-study platform helping students of classes eight to 12 connect directly with expert tutors constantly through a one-on-one interaction through video call besides providing personalised attention to students.

“Mentor Match is currently a small team of passionate hustlers who are constantly pushing the barriers in terms of innovation, design and technology. The funds would help us build out our founding team across technology, marketing and operations departments by offering competitive salaries and ESOP packages to all our co-workers,” company CEO, Rohit Raheja said on the investment. “Our doors are always open to people who want to create an impact and solve a huge problem, we are presenting a unique opportunity to anyone looking to join an organisation…”, he said.

Mentor Match COO Sachit Dugar said, “while studying, students face a lot of doubts either in understanding concepts or solving questions that are not cleared in real-time because they do not have access to teachers at home and resources on the internet are uploaded for masses not as per the requirement.” The doubt clearance applications which exist today are text-video based and lack personal attention, he claimed in the statement.