Nuvepro, a leading cloud labs provider that aims to accelerate workforce readiness with hands-on training has partnered with Trainocate to offer an experiential learning platform to over 16000 software /IT professionals for the next one year. Trainocate, a global EdTech, will provide these software engineers with hands-on training using pre-configured, ready-to-use labs in a real work environment.



Trainocate started a pilot project in September 2021 by providing training to only 70 such professionals and now would extend the training to 4000 engineers every quarter so that they can take ownership of their work from the beginning and be ready to be deployed into projects. Trainocate promotes ILT/VILT certification programs with an experiential learning platform by aligning real-world labs, projects, and certifications with tech training goals. The projects and labs aim to make learners project-ready by facilitating professional advancement.

















Giridhar LV, CEO, Nuvepro said: “The lack of project-readiness training is an important reason behind the gap in digital skills. Learners in EdTech organizations and corporations can benefit extensively from Trainocate’s library of classroom training and Nuvepro’s hands-on labs. With the experiential learning package, we will train students to quickly become project-ready by dealing with various real-world tasks and tests.”

Vikas Mathur, Vice President of Sales at Trainocate said: “With the continuous advancement and changes in the technology landscape, the skill gaps are widening. The pace at which the hyperscalers are innovating and bringing the digital transformation is also creating the need of upskilling the workforce faster and in an innovative way as per industry demands.”

To accelerate workforce readiness, Nuvepro keeps its catalogue of labs, projects, and assessments updated to remain in sync with the emerging trends in digital technologies such as Cloud, DevOps, Full Stack Development, Blockchain, AI/ML and other emerging technologies. Nuvepro had skilled over 200,000 IT professionals in the last 12 months.

Trainocate has established itself as India’s preeminent provider of learning and development services. Their area of competence is in the distribution of vendor-specific technologies and certifications, advanced technology courses, high-end IT solutions, individualized content, and a rich portfolio of managerial and business skills that can be provided in a variety of different formats.

Nuvepro is the best provider of hands-on labs in the world, enabling tech students to create a realistic learning and development environment. We facilitate experiential learning and real-world analysis. Nuvepro Hands-on Labs are used by many students/learners in enterprises, universities, and Edtech platforms worldwide to quickly acquire or hone new skills through practice in thousands of different simulated working environments.