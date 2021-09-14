Retail tech platform Gobbly mops up Rs 7.2 crore in Series A funding round

Gurugram-based retail tech startup Gobbly has raised Rs 7.2 crore in Pre series A round led by Anicut Angel Fund and Sauce.VC. The funding exercise also saw the participation of Agility Ventures and other notable angels like Kunal Shah (Cred), Anupam Mittal (People Group), Jitendra Bhandari (Nic Naturals), Sameer Chugh (Mosambee), and Mihir Agarwal (Ex PE professional and Entrepreneur). The company said it will use the funds to consildate its presence in position as one of the fastest-growing retail tech startups in India







According to the official statement, the fresh funds will be focused on strengthening the company’s position as one of the fastest-growing retail tech startups in India. It will further allow the company to use the capital for technology, business development, product innovation and development, and expansion.

“With this funding, we are now excited to tap the retail opportunity present inside residential apartments. These places are a hub of tech-savvy millennials with high purchasing power creating social communities in their own right, providing a perfect platform for Gobbly,” said Ankur Agarwal, Co-founder of Gobbly.

Founded by Amit Ahuja and Ankur Aggarwal, Gobbly is a contactless retail store filled with farm-fresh fruits and veggies, and dairy products placed in societies. The startup is setting up automated contactless stores in apartment, contactless stores in apartments, corporate offices, universities and colleges which can be accessed by Gobbly mobile app. The platform facilitates shopping experience as simple as using a refrigerator.

It is implementing self checkout stores at captive spaces such as residential and gated communities. The duo realized that a 24×7, unmanned, and completely digital form of retail is the way to scale, powered by captive spaces such as residential and gated communities.

“We are combining the convenience of online shopping with the instant gratification of real-world retail. Marry that to our strategy of maximizing captive spaces on the back of our indigenously developed tech stack and we get an unfair edge over our competition while catering to a huge commerce opportunity in apartments,” said Amit Ahuja, Co-founder of Gobbly.

“Self checkout technology is the future of retail, and Gobbly’s homemade tech is enabling consumers instantaneous gratification 24*7 in the most concentrated and captive affluent customer bases – societies and offices. A very large opportunity that no delivery-based e-commerce player has been able to tap into yet,” said Manu Chandra, Managing Partner, Sauce.VC.