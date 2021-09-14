Connect with us

Infrastructure

Homzhub partners Housing.com for property management services

Press Trust of India
Published on

Realty portal Housing.com on Tuesday said that it has entered into a partnership with prop-tech start-up Homzhub for offering property management services to its customers. Under this partnership, Housing.com will offer end-to-end, remote property management solutions to its users.



Singapore-headquartered Homzhub offers services related to leasing, tenant management, agreement registration, property inspection, and property maintenance. While Housing.com and Homzhub plan to expand this property management service pan-India in the months to come, the service is being initially launched in Pune, Nagpur, and Bengaluru. The tie-up will enable homeowners to manage their real estate portfolios from anywhere in the world, using the Housing.com and Homzhub software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

The new facility, which is already live on the Housing.com mobile app, will be particularly helpful for the NRI clients of Housing.com, who will be able to manage their real estate portfolios digitally from remote locations. “Post the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for digital property management solutions has increased considerably. Through this partnership, we will be providing a wider array of services to our customers and thus meeting their evolving expectations, said Snehil Gautam, Head, Growth and Marketing, Housing.com, PropTiger.com, and Makaan.com.

Harish Taori, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Homzhub, said the partnership will help us take our brand forward in the mature markets of Bengaluru, Pune, and Nagpur. REA India (previously known as Elara Technologies) is a part of REA Group Ltd of Australia. It owns Housing.com, Makaan.com, and PropTiger.com.


