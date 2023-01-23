To mark India’s National Startup Day, the High Commission of Canada to India and Mythos Labs hosted a two-day bootcamp, “Grow Greener Girl”, on January 19th and 20th.

The workshop supported and empowered female ‘ecopreneurs’ of green-friendly startups in India, Nepal and Bhutan. Participants had the opportunity to learn from a range of expert guest speakers from organizations such as NITI Aayog, Invest India, UNDP India, Hakuhodo India and Ascend Now. Speakers shared insights related to sustainable consumption and the circular economy, regulatory frameworks, sustainable supply chains, marketing and branding strategies, team building and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.









Amanda Strohan, the Deputy High Commissioner of Canada to India, inaugurated the workshop, stating that “Women are crucial partners in creating and sustaining inclusive economic development. The Grow Greener Girl bootcamp, under Canada’s She Leads Here initiative, supports women’s economic inclusion and sustainable businesses. There is truly an impressive range of participants from India, Nepal & Bhutan whose environmentally-friendly businesses can be an inspiration to other women entrepreneurs.”

“Supporting women founders of green businesses is pivotal to ensuring a more sustainable future for us all. I am truly inspired by all the participants who are building incredibly impactful and innovative businesses. We are honored to have partnered with the High Commission of Canada to India on this important endeavor and wish all our participants continued success.” said Priyank Mathur, CEO – Mythos Labs. Grow Greener Girl is part of “She Leads Here, She Leads Now”, an initiative built on Canada’s commitment to mobilization of its global mission network to continue raising awareness of, and advocating for, the empowerment of adolescent girls and young feminists.

The initiative amplifies the voices of young women advocates in all their diversity and increases their meaningful participation with, and their access to, decision-makers. It also demonstrates the power and importance of young women and girls in India and around the world – and how the meaningful engagement of diverse women and girls can lead to a more peaceful and prosperous world.