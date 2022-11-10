Vantage Fit, an AI-empowered global employee wellness platform, has announced SuperGas as the winner of the Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon 2022. The Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon was hosted by Vantage Fit from 3rd October to 6th November, 2022. The Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon Season 2 was also backed by a noble cause of donating 1 tree on completion of 10,000 steps.

Around 45 teams across the globe participated in the Walkathon and competed against each other, with a total step count of 280 million (approx). The average steps taken by each participant of the 1st winning team Supergas, across the contest is 5,80,000 steps. This resulted in them contributing 58 trees. The average number of steps taken by each participant of the 2nd winning team Apraava, across the contest is 4,80,000 steps. This resulted in them contributing 48 trees. And last but not least, the average steps taken by each participant of the 3rd winning team Getronics_TheStriders, across the contest is 3,40,000 steps. This resulted in them contributing 34 trees.









Hosting the Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon aims to improve the employees’ overall health and wellness and create a balanced work life. . Global Corporate Walkathon 2.0 edition also pledged to donate towards a sustainable and greener tomorrow by planting trees for the completion of step milestones by the participants. A total number of 1,261 trees has come up as contributions from all the participating companies across the globe.

Speaking on the occasion, Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle said, “We want to applaud the winning teams Supergas, Apraava and Getronics_TheStriders for their dedication, teamwork, and enthusiasm in pursuing their fitness objectives and ultimately becoming the victorious champions. We would also like to congratulate the other participating teams for showing such engagement and working towards better health and wellness. Every step they have taken is a contribution towards a greener tomorrow”.

The top three teams/squads are rewarded based on the highest average number of steps accomplished in the contest. The first team is awarded USD 2500 in total, followed by the second and third teams with USD 1500 and USD 1000, respectively.

Vantage Fit is a simple and AI-empowered employee wellness solution. It is a corporate wellness app designed for enterprises of all sizes. It is a one-stop solution for corporates looking to warrant employee well-being. It focuses on health and fitness by promoting healthier lifestyles and habits. You can track physical activities such as step count, map your outdoor workouts using GPS data and map your runs, outdoor jogs and even evening walks.