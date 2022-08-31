Connect with us

TyrePlex raises Rs 12 crore

Press Trust of India
Startup aftermarket tyre platform TyrePlex on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 12 crore in a funding round led by 9Unicorns and AdvantEdge founders.



The company, which focuses on B2B e-commerce, said other investors Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal of Titan Capital, Venture Catalysts, Abhishek Goyal (co-founder Tracxn), Sandeep Aggarwal (Founder and CEO Droom) and Rajesh Sawhney (Founder and CEO – GSF accelerator) also participated in pre-series A round of funding.

TyrePlex said it aims to digitise over 1 lakh independent multi-brand tyre dealers across India and help them set up their respective online stores, generate demand, procure tyres and manage physical stores by using its dealership management system. The fresh funds will be utilised to onboard the tyre dealers and expand B2B marketplace to the top five cities in India, the company said in statement.


