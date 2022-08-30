Metalbook raises Rs 40 crore

Supply chain platform Metalbook has raised USD 5 million (about Rs 40 crore) in a funding round led by Axilor Ventures.









The round also saw participation from Foundamental, RTP Global, Stride Ventures and a few Angel Investors. Founded in 2021, Metalbook aims at digitising the global supply chain for the metal industry through its SaaS-enabled marketplace and cloud manufacturing platform, the company said in a statement.

“The company has also received its exports license and has plans to scale to 12 other geographies with this fund raise. The company also plans to use this fund raise to strengthen its global network of processing centres, build the team and enhance the cloud factory platform,” the statement said. The company works with over 500 global metal manufacturers, dealers and suppliers across the value chain and currently caters to over 350 customers.