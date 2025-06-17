Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Bengaluru Airport City Launches Global Innovation Hub to Redefine India’s Role in Deep-Tech

Bengaluru Airport City Launches Global Innovation Hub to Redefine India’s Role in Deep-Tech ANSR BACL ANSR GCC Bengaluru Innovation Hub District I Kempegowda International Airport

Karnataka

Bengaluru Airport City Launches Global Innovation Hub to Redefine India’s Role in Deep-Tech

Already the third busiest airport in India, Kempegowda International Airport—operated by BIAL—processed 41.88 million passengers in FY 2024–25, with 502,480 metric tonnes of cargo, and is the nation’s leader in perishable cargo movement. The Airport City’s rapid transformation positions it not just as a transit hub, but as a global center for research, enterprise, and culture.
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In a transformative push to position India at the forefront of global innovation, the Government of Karnataka, Bengaluru Airport City Ltd. (BACL), and ANSR have officially launched District I, a first-of-its-kind Global Innovation Hub at the Bengaluru Airport City.

Located within the sprawling 28 million sq. ft. Business Park cluster of Bengaluru Airport City, District I is designed as a collaborative platform to unite startups, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), IT service providers, academic institutions, corporate R&D, VCs, and public bodies. The initiative seeks to fast-track deep-tech entrepreneurship, enterprise innovation, and research commercialization in India’s tech capital.

A New Global Benchmark for Innovation Ecosystems

The launch of District I marks a paradigm shift in India’s innovation narrative. With Bengaluru already home to over 16,000 startups, 550+ GCCs, and nearly half of India’s unicorns, this new hub is set to scale that foundation to a global benchmark. The initiative focuses on advanced technologies, including AI, quantum computing, blockchain, and customer experience systems, targeting industries such as aerospace, defence, BFSI, telecom, and smart cities.

“This is not just about space—it’s about creating synergy,” said Ekroop Caur, Secretary of the Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and S&T, Government of Karnataka. “District I is a platform where research meets investment, startups meet scale, and India meets the world.”



Designed for the Future: Work, Live, Learn, Create

District I will be integrated into Bengaluru Airport City, envisioned as a smart, sustainable urban destination featuring cutting-edge infrastructure, including a concert arena, convention centre, health district, and 3D printing units. The city is being developed with a renewable energy-powered campus, rainwater harvesting, and an IGBC Platinum rating, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Rao Munukutla, Executive Director & CEO of BACL, stated, “This is about empowering India’s next generation of job creators. District I is our commitment to building an economy driven by innovation, backed by world-class infrastructure and an inclusive urban lifestyle.”

A Strategic Alliance for Scalable Impact

Lalit Ahuja, Founder & CEO of ANSR, emphasized the platform’s global ambition: “With District I, we are redrawing the global innovation map. By integrating enterprises, academia, and startups, we’re creating a flywheel of innovation that will launch India-made tech solutions to the world.”

What’s Next for Bengaluru?

Already the third busiest airport in India, Kempegowda International Airport—operated by BIAL—processed 41.88 million passengers in FY 2024–25, with 502,480 metric tonnes of cargo, and is the nation’s leader in perishable cargo movement. The Airport City’s rapid transformation positions it not just as a transit hub, but as a global center for research, enterprise, and culture.

With the unveiling of District I, Bengaluru is no longer just a tech hub—it’s an innovation capital for the next century.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

World Padel League Season 3 Gets Bigger With New Teams, Global Stars, and a Mumbai Showdown Iconik Sports and Events Ltd. and backed by the Indian Padel Federation

World Padel League Season 3 Gets Bigger With New Teams, Global Stars, and a Mumbai Showdown
By June 17, 2025
R. Kelly’s Lawyers Claim Prison Officials Plotted His Murder, Demand Emergency Release Aryan Brotherhood, Prison Guards Plot To Murder R Kelly: Lawyers Mikeal Stine Beau B. Brindley Donald trump

R. Kelly’s Lawyers Claim Prison Officials Plotted His Murder, Demand Emergency Release
By June 17, 2025
Explosion Rocks Iranian State TV During Live Broadcast as Israel Widens Airstrikes in Tehran

Explosion Rocks Iranian State TV During Live Broadcast as Israel Widens Airstrikes in Tehran
By June 16, 2025
Barbara Walters Finally Gets a Bold New Documentary 'Tell Me Everything' Tribeca Film Festival Hulu The Today Show The View Jackie Jensko

Barbara Walters Finally Gets a Bold New Documentary ‘Tell Me Everything’
By June 16, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
By June 16, 2025
Reality TV Royalty Assembles for ‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Full Cast and What to Expect Michael Rapaport Peacock

Reality TV Royalty Assembles for ‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Full Cast and What to Expect
By June 13, 2025
How Villgro and 360 ONE Turned ₹2.35 Crore Into ₹17.9 Crore of Impact for India’s Marginalised Farmers

How Villgro and 360 ONE Turned ₹2.35 Crore Into ₹17.9 Crore of Impact for India’s Marginalised Farmers
By June 17, 2025
Nuvie Raises $450K Pre-Seed Round to Make Healthy Eating Fun PedalStart Mukesh Bansal (Myntra, Cult.fit), Ayyappan R (FirstClub, Cleartrip), Chanakya Gupta (Tuco Kids, Flipkart), and Arun Sharma (Qlub UAE) Healthy Food Startup

Nuvie Raises $450K Pre-Seed Round to Make Healthy Eating Fun
By June 16, 2025
Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price Disney buy Hulu Disney+ Hulu Merger

Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price
By June 13, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
Bitget Partners with UNICEF to Launch Game-Changing Blockchain Courses for Girls

Bitget Partners with UNICEF to Launch Game-Changing Blockchain Courses for Girls
By June 16, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto SZA Livestream Somebody Loves Me

Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto
By June 12, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos Kendrick Lamar Somebody Loves me video twitch contest

Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos
By June 12, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide Swiss Alps Glacier landslide Drone Blatten Village

Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide
By May 29, 2025
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover

Epic Games

XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover
To Top
Loading...