Fortnite’s Darth Vader Just Got an AI Upgrade — And He’s Talking Back

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season MS1 — better known as Chapter 6 Season 3 — was already generating buzz for its Star Wars crossover. With the return of Darth Vader as a mythic boss wielding his Force Saber Throw lightsaber, the season kicked off with a dose of cinematic excitement. But now, Epic Games has taken things to an entirely new level — blending artificial intelligence, interactive gameplay, and a galaxy far, far away.

Defeating Fortnite’s Darth Vader initially granted players access to his Mythic lightsaber through a brief encounter and a portal sequence. Players could interact with him as a traditional non-playable character (NPC), initiating the process. Now, after the latest Fortnite AI update, Darth Vader doesn’t just hand over his weapon — he joins your squad.

That’s right. The Dark Lord of the Sith is now a fully interactive squad member. And this isn’t just the same Fortnite AI that controls generic NPCs in the game. This Vader talks. He listens. And yes — he responds, thanks to advanced voice AI integration developed by Epic Games with permission from the family of James Earl Jones, the original voice behind the legendary villain.

Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update!

Players can now ask Darth Vader questions through voice chat, and he responds using character-specific AI-generated dialogue. The feature replicates his signature tone and even includes iconic phrases, giving fans the surreal experience of conversing with one of cinema’s most iconic villains. Want to make him leave your squad? Insult him, and he’ll storm off — true to character.

This marks the first time a Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 NPC has spoken actual dialogue rather than grunts or text. It opens the door to a new level of immersion for players and hints at how Epic Games may use Fortnite AI in future character interactions.

However, the experiment isn’t without its hiccups. Since the Fortnite AI update, some players have reported that Darth Vader is saying lines that push the limits of Fortnite’s ESRB Teen rating. While Epic likely intended Vader’s dialogue to be tailored, players have been testing the AI’s limits in true internet fashion and finding some unpredictable results.

 

Adding to the intrigue, Darth Vader’s responses vary depending on which skin a player is wearing. While you’d expect unique dialogue for Star Wars characters, the AI also recognises Fortnite’s Icon Series skins in one now-viral clip, streamer NickEh30 — known for his family-friendly content — defeats Vader while wearing his custom skin. When Vader reappears through the portal, he says: “Your ‘Never Back Down, Never Give Up’ spirit is surprisingly resilient. You are worthy.” The reference is a nod to Nick’s brand slogan, signalling just how tailored and reactive the AI can be.

With AI now powering dynamic voice interactions in games, the question isn’t just what characters can do, but how they’ll talk to us — and what they might say next. As Fortnite continues to blur the line between gaming and interactive storytelling, one thing is clear: this isn’t just a game anymore. It’s a living, speaking world — and Darth Vader has something to say.


