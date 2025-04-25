Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030

Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030 “Blockchain vs. AI: Untapped Potential in Talent Attraction and Growth,”

Blockchain

Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030

Tech Plunge
Published on

As the world rides the wave of AI’s hiring boom, a new report from leading crypto exchange Bitget suggests blockchain could be next in line for explosive growth—if key barriers are overcome. In its latest research paper titled “Blockchain vs. AI: Untapped Potential in Talent Attraction and Growth,” Bitget argues that the blockchain sector, still in its early stages, has the potential to generate over 1 million new jobs globally by 2030.

A Sleeping Giant in the Tech Economy

Currently, blockchain accounts for an estimated 15,000–20,000 active job listings worldwide, a modest figure when compared to AI’s over 1 million. However, Bitget’s research predicts that this number could swell to 500,000 by 2028 and surpass 1 million by the end of the decade, primarily as adoption expands across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, supply chain logistics, and more.

Bitget CEO Gracy Chen likens the blockchain industry today to AI a decade ago. “Blockchain is where AI was a decade ago—a technology brimming with potential but awaiting its ‘big bang’ moment,” she stated. The report highlights that enterprise adoption, regulatory clarity, and better education will be essential for the sector to hit that inflexion point.

Infrastructure, Regulation, and Education: The Keys to Growth

One major hurdle for blockchain’s expansion is scalability. Just as AI thrived on advances in computing power, blockchain requires technical upgrades, such as Ethereum’s Layer-2 solutions like Arbitrum, to cut transaction costs and improve efficiency. Encouragingly, initiatives like the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation and enterprise efforts from JPMorgan and Visa show signs of growing institutional support.

From Bitcoin to PEPE: A Deep Dive into India’s Q1 2025 Crypto Trends with CoinSwitch

Education is another critical front. Institutions like MIT and Stanford are beginning to incorporate blockchain into their programs, signalling a slow but steady shift similar to AI’s early academic rise. However, blockchain startups still lag in funding, drawing only $25 billion in venture capital in 2023 compared to AI’s $100 billion. Bitget contends that narrowing this funding gap will be vital to accelerating industry-wide adoption.

The report also forecasts a sharp rise in blockchain salaries as demand increases. Current salaries for specialized roles range from $115,000 to $191,000, with projections hitting over $250,000 in the next five years—comparable to top-tier AI positions. This economic incentive is already attracting talent from traditional industries: Bitget notes that 33% of its recent job applicants come from the conventional banking sector.

Countries with proactive blockchain strategies, such as Singapore and Vietnam, could become regional hubs for hiring, mirroring how Silicon Valley emerged as the epicentre for AI.

Bitget itself is a microcosm of the sector’s explosive potential. From just 200 employees in 2022, the exchange now boasts over 1,900—a staggering 850% growth in three years. Currently, it has 129 job openings globally, with a focus on compliance, blockchain engineering, and AI-driven product management.

With momentum building and more companies entering the space, blockchain could soon rival AI as a dominant force in the global job market. As Bitget’s report concludes, the real question isn’t if blockchain will reshape employment landscapes—it’s when.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030 “Blockchain vs. AI: Untapped Potential in Talent Attraction and Growth,”

Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030
By April 25, 2025
Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Open April 24: Pricing Details and Accessory Updates Announced

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Open April 24: Pricing Details and Accessory Updates Announced
By April 24, 2025
Kneecap Responds to Coachella Backlash: “Stopping the Genocide Is More Important” Sharon Osbourne Black Sabbath War Pigs Free Palestine Israel Genocide

Kneecap Responds to Coachella Backlash: “Stopping the Genocide Is More Important”
By April 24, 2025
The Predator Becomes the Hero in ‘Badlands’ — And an Alien Crossover Could Be Coming Dan Trachtenberg Elle Fanning,

The Predator Becomes the Hero in ‘Predator: Badlands’, Alien Crossover Could Be Coming
By April 24, 2025
Lorde Drops Surprise Music Video for ‘What Was That’ After NYC Pop-Up Chaos

Lorde Drops Surprise Music Video for ‘What Was That’ After NYC Pop-Up Chaos
By April 24, 2025
Oscars Open Door to AI-Enhanced Films, But Human Creativity Still Counts AI Oscars AI Assisted Films Generative AI Academy Award Nomination Adrian Brody

Oscars Open Door to AI-Enhanced Films, But Human Creativity Still Counts
By April 24, 2025
Paul Rudd Rewinds Time in Nostalgic Nintendo Switch 2 Commercial Mario Kart World Nintendo Entertainment System Nintendo SNES Nintendo Switch 2

Paul Rudd Rewinds Time in Nostalgic Nintendo Switch 2 Commercial
By April 24, 2025
TikToker Behind Viral Charli XCX “Apple Dance” Sues Roblox Over Unlicensed Use TikTok creator Kelley Heyer U.S. copyright law

TikToker Behind Viral Charli XCX “Apple Dance” Sues Roblox Over Unlicensed Use
By April 23, 2025
Tesla Profits Plunge Over Elon Musk's DOGE Role And Political Backlash Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Trump Tariff

Tesla Profits Plunge Over Elon Musk’s DOGE Role And Political Backlash
By April 23, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030 “Blockchain vs. AI: Untapped Potential in Talent Attraction and Growth,”

Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030
By April 25, 2025
Oscars Open Door to AI-Enhanced Films, But Human Creativity Still Counts AI Oscars AI Assisted Films Generative AI Academy Award Nomination Adrian Brody

Oscars Open Door to AI-Enhanced Films, But Human Creativity Still Counts
By April 24, 2025
Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Open April 24: Pricing Details and Accessory Updates Announced

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Open April 24: Pricing Details and Accessory Updates Announced
By April 24, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
FKA Twigs and North West Team Up for “Childlike Things” Music Video Featuring Kevin Smith & Jake Shane

Music Videos

FKA Twigs and North West Team Up for “Childlike Things” Music Video Featuring Kevin Smith & Jake Shane
To Top
Loading...