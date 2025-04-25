Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030

As the world rides the wave of AI’s hiring boom, a new report from leading crypto exchange Bitget suggests blockchain could be next in line for explosive growth—if key barriers are overcome. In its latest research paper titled “Blockchain vs. AI: Untapped Potential in Talent Attraction and Growth,” Bitget argues that the blockchain sector, still in its early stages, has the potential to generate over 1 million new jobs globally by 2030.

A Sleeping Giant in the Tech Economy

Currently, blockchain accounts for an estimated 15,000–20,000 active job listings worldwide, a modest figure when compared to AI’s over 1 million. However, Bitget’s research predicts that this number could swell to 500,000 by 2028 and surpass 1 million by the end of the decade, primarily as adoption expands across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, supply chain logistics, and more.

Bitget CEO Gracy Chen likens the blockchain industry today to AI a decade ago. “Blockchain is where AI was a decade ago—a technology brimming with potential but awaiting its ‘big bang’ moment,” she stated. The report highlights that enterprise adoption, regulatory clarity, and better education will be essential for the sector to hit that inflexion point.

Infrastructure, Regulation, and Education: The Keys to Growth

One major hurdle for blockchain’s expansion is scalability. Just as AI thrived on advances in computing power, blockchain requires technical upgrades, such as Ethereum’s Layer-2 solutions like Arbitrum, to cut transaction costs and improve efficiency. Encouragingly, initiatives like the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation and enterprise efforts from JPMorgan and Visa show signs of growing institutional support.

Education is another critical front. Institutions like MIT and Stanford are beginning to incorporate blockchain into their programs, signalling a slow but steady shift similar to AI’s early academic rise. However, blockchain startups still lag in funding, drawing only $25 billion in venture capital in 2023 compared to AI’s $100 billion. Bitget contends that narrowing this funding gap will be vital to accelerating industry-wide adoption.

The report also forecasts a sharp rise in blockchain salaries as demand increases. Current salaries for specialized roles range from $115,000 to $191,000, with projections hitting over $250,000 in the next five years—comparable to top-tier AI positions. This economic incentive is already attracting talent from traditional industries: Bitget notes that 33% of its recent job applicants come from the conventional banking sector.

Countries with proactive blockchain strategies, such as Singapore and Vietnam, could become regional hubs for hiring, mirroring how Silicon Valley emerged as the epicentre for AI.

Bitget itself is a microcosm of the sector’s explosive potential. From just 200 employees in 2022, the exchange now boasts over 1,900—a staggering 850% growth in three years. Currently, it has 129 job openings globally, with a focus on compliance, blockchain engineering, and AI-driven product management.

With momentum building and more companies entering the space, blockchain could soon rival AI as a dominant force in the global job market. As Bitget’s report concludes, the real question isn’t if blockchain will reshape employment landscapes—it’s when.