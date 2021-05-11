RapiPay, one of the leading assisted payments Fintech companies has reiterated its commitment to the society by facilitating COVID-19 vaccination registration through its agent app and website. Its B2B app has more than five lakh installs from retailers and merchants.









The second wave of COVID-19 has hit the country at a faster pace and to overcome this pandemic, the public at large needs to get vaccinated at the earliest. The government has now opened vaccination drive for 18+ age group population also, and has made prior registration and appointment mandatory.

RapiPay has used a tool on its website and app that redirects users to COVID vaccination data available on CoWIN website on live basis. Lakhs of RapiPay agents access this app daily to serve crores of customers for payments, AEPS and remittance services. Using the same app, the agents will be able to seamlessly assist their customers to check vaccination availability in their area and accordingly register for the vaccination slot.

Yogendra Kashyap, CEO RapiPay, said that in this hour of need, everyone should do their bit to combat this pandemic. “Millions of non-tech users, especially in the rural markets, might not be able to register on CoWIN or Aarogya setu app on their own. With this initiative, their vaccination registration can be facilitated through our direct business outlets (DBOs) who use RapiPay daily for their business,” he said. “We are hopeful that with this facility a lot of people will not crowd the immunization centre and help maintain social distance which is the need of the hours.”

RapiPay Fintech Pvt Ltd is instrumental in growing financial inclusion services in the country with services like Money Transfer, Aadhaar Enabled Payment Systm (AEPS), Micro ATM, Payments and many more. With a nationwide network of over two lakh retailers, it is providing banking and financial services to more than two crore underbanked consumers every month. RapiPay is a subsidiary of Capital India Finance Limited.