OPPO, a leading global smart device brand, today goes live with its e-store platform for all its Indian users enabling them to shop with a click of a button.

OPPO, a leading global smart device brand today goes live with its e-store platform for all its Indian users enabling them to shop for any of their favorite products just with a click of a button right from the safety of their homes. These deals go live on 11th May and will be valid till May 17.









Customers will be able to access the one-stop-shop for all innovative and latest OPPO products on the e-store ranging over 80 varieties across budget and premium smartphones, IoT products and wearables.

The Chinese smartphone company has collaborated with leading bank operators like HDFC, Standard Chartered, Kotak, and Bajaj Finserve to ensure customers can now avail No cost EMI (No cost EMI is exclusive and can’t be clubbed with the upgrade offer). Additionally, customers will be given an instant discount of 10% when a purchase is made with HDFC, Kotak & Standard Chartered debit/credit cards.

Extending additional support, OPPO has also introduced a one rupee flash deal on wearable items such as W31, W11, OPPO Band Style with limited units and 80% off flash deal on smartphones such as A5 2020, A5s, F11, F15 and OPPO Reno 10x Zoom. Adding on to the excitement, it has also introduced a one rupee Mystery Box where customers can get anything from recently launched F19 Pro+ to OPPO Band Style.

Moreover, to ensure customer needs are taken care of, OPPO has also added a buy bundle offer to save up to Rs 1,000 on the combination of leading products such as Reno5 Pro and W31, F19 and W31, A5s and W11 and F17 Pro and W11. The brand has also introduced a spin-to-win feature where customers can get a chance to win OPPO Reno5 Pro, A53, Enco X, OPPO Band Style or a 50/100/150-rupee coupon.

Also Read: RapiPay to facilitate COVID-19 vaccination search and registration through portal and app

OPPO has already built a robust network of retailers and distributors in the country. With 60,000 sales points and 180 retail outlets, the brand only aims to strengthen customer experience and showcase the unmatched power of its innovative products which meet and exceed customer expectations today. With the brand’s philosophy of “Technology for Mankind Kindness for the World”, making customer’s life better through innovations and industry-first technology is of paramount importance for the company.