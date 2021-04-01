ASUS ROG announces “The Ultimate Boss Fight”

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced “The Ultimate Boss Fight”, an online gaming tournament, for the eSports community of the country. Following the successful launch of the latest ASUS ROG Strix Scar series, ASUS ROG is coming up with The Ultimate Boss Fight to help gaming enthusiasts, professional gamers and eSports gamers to start their winning streak.









In order to encourage healthy gaming competition, ASUS will be hosting an online gaming tournament for 5Vs5 game play in VALORANT, where gaming enthusiasts will get an opportunity to fight it off and then face a challenge with The Ultimate Boss Fight – HYDRAFLICK.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said the company recently introduced the ROG Strix series in India and have received an overwhelming response. “We have always aimed to empower gaming enthusiasts and creators with the best personal experience when it comes to gaming. The Ultimate Boss Fight further adds to the thrill and provides another opportunity like ROG Showdown and ROG Master for the gaming community to collaborate and engage in meaningful experiences that will help them refine their skill further.”

ASUS encourages both gaming enthusiasts and pro gamers to come forward and register themselves for a healthy competition. HYDRAFLICK will be playing on the recently launched ASUS ROG Strix Scar, which will boost his gameplay with its exceptional speed, power and performance.

HYDRAFLICK will be the last stage fight with the team who will clear all levels till the Playoff. The twist in the tournament is such that the team that loses the Ultimate Match/final will have to give up their gaming alias for a week. For example, if HYDRAFLICK loses, he will give up his alias HYDRAFLICK for a week from social media except his YouTube Channel. And similarly if the opponent team loses, they will have to give up their gaming name for a week, if any. The winning team stands a chance to win cash prize of Rs 100,000.

The online tournament will kick start on 3rd April to 8th April 2021. The registrations to participate in the online tournament has already started and will continue till 2nd April 8pm.