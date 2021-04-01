UserTesting launches new application process for Charitable Giving Program

UserTesting, a leading provider of on-demand human insights, has announced the launch of a new application process for its Charitable Giving Program, created to provide monetary donations to non-profit and charitable organizations with initiatives that are driving positive and innovative change within their communities.









The Charitable Giving Program, which was launched in the summer of 2020, provides a grant each quarter to a non-profit or charitable organization worldwide to further their mission. The program’s first two grant recipients were mRelief, a non-profit working to increase access to SNAP benefits (food stamps), and CaringBridge, a global non-profit social network dedicated to helping family and friends communicate with and support loved ones during a health journey. Companies like these are using the funds to continue to build on their missions to support communities in need.

Dize Hacioglu, CTO at mRelief, said that for every $1 that the organization receives in donations, they can unlock $114 in SNAP benefits for low-income families. “The Charitable Giving Program’s grant will unlock $570,000 for families experiencing food insecurity, helping them put food on the table for their families and freeing up money that can now be used for other necessities like rent and healthcare.”

Philip Noyed, senior creative director at CaringBridge, highlighted that the grant from UserTesting has been so helpful in ensuring that they are creating the best experience for patients, caregivers, family and friends using CaringBridge. “UserTesting is helping CaringBridge to fulfil its Vision: No one should go through a health journey alone.”

Carol MacKinlay, Chief People Officer at UserTesting, said it has never been more important for businesses to help organizations like mRelief, that strive to support those truly in need with limited resources. “With this employee-led grant program, UserTesting will be able to support a variety of charitable organizations that work everyday to address some of the most critical social challenges facing their communities.”

The deadline to submit a grant application for Q2 2021 is April 23. Applications are relevant for the years that they are submitted and will not automatically roll over to the new granting year. Organizations must be a 501(c)3 (US) or registered charity (non-US) to be considered, however, religious and political institutions do not quality.