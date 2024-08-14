In the rapidly evolving landscape of global music, Indian rapper Sooraj Cherukat, known by his stage name Hanumankind, is making waves with his unique blend of cultural narratives and modern rap. His latest music video has skyrocketed to #6 on YouTube’s global music charts, signaling not just his ascent in the industry, but also the growing influence of Indian artists on the world stage.









Cherukat’s journey is anything but conventional. Born in Houston, Texas, and later relocating to India, he initially pursued a career in finance, working at Goldman Sachs. It wasn’t until his late twenties that he made the bold decision to follow his passion for music. This transition from a stable corporate job to the unpredictable world of rap is emblematic of a broader trend among Indian professionals who are increasingly exploring diverse career paths.

In a country where traditional career choices have long been favored, Hanumankind’s story stands out as a beacon of possibility. His financial background, coupled with a deep connection to his Indian roots, informs his music in ways that resonate with a global audience. Themes of identity, cultural heritage, and societal challenges are woven into his lyrics, creating a sound that is both distinctly Indian and universally relatable.

What sets Hanumankind apart is his ability to seamlessly fuse traditional Indian elements with contemporary hip-hop. This fusion is not just a stylistic choice, but a statement about the fluidity of identity in a globalized world. His music speaks to a generation of listeners who are navigating the complexities of cultural duality, and it is this authenticity that has earned him a dedicated following both in India and abroad.

The success of his latest music video is a testament to the rising prominence of Indian artists in the global music scene. But beyond the numbers, it represents a shift in how Indian talent is perceived internationally. No longer confined to the margins, artists like Hanumankind are proving that they can not only compete with but also influence global trends.

Hanumankind’s rise is more than just a personal achievement; it is indicative of a broader narrative unfolding in modern India. As young Indians increasingly embrace creativity and innovation, they are challenging the status quo and redefining what success looks like. Hanumankind’s story is a powerful reminder that it is never too late to pursue one’s passion, and in doing so, one can inspire others to break free from traditional expectations.

As Hanumankind continues to climb the ranks of the music industry, his journey will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of artists and professionals alike. His success is not just a victory for him, but for a global audience that is increasingly eager to embrace the rich tapestry of stories that Indian artists have to offer.