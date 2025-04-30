Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite

Connect with us

In an unprecedented move that blends streaming content with interactive gaming, The Walt Disney Company is set to premiere its new Star Wars animated series inside Fortnite. The partnership with Epic Games marks a significant step in Disney’s digital strategy and marks the beginning of a broader collaboration between the two entertainment giants.

‘Tales of the Underworld’ Premieres Early on Fortnite

The new animated anthology series, Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, will debut on Disney+ on May 4, but fans can get an exclusive first look two days early inside Fortnite. Starting May 2, players can watch the first two episodes on a specially created Star Wars Watch Party island, a new in-game environment that allows users to battle enemies while streaming the show.

The series, developed by Dave Filoni, delves into the darker corners of the Star Wars universe, exploring the criminal underworld in a galaxy far, far away.

Fortnite’s ‘Galactic Battle’ Season Begins

Coinciding with the release of the show, Fortnite will also launch a new Star Wars-themed season called “Galactic Battle” on May 2. This will be one of the most expansive Star Wars collaborations in the game’s history, offering players themed challenges, cosmetics, and interactive features tied directly to the franchise.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars)

Disney+ and Epic Accounts Now Linked

For the first time, users will be able to link their Fortnite Epic Games accounts with their MyDisney accounts. Those who participate will receive exclusive in-game rewards, including a limited-edition Stormtrooper skin. This integration lays the groundwork for more immersive, cross-platform experiences in the near future.

“This is the first time Disney+ is premiering a show inside a game. We’re building the next era of digital entertainment, where fans can play, watch, create, and connect,” said Sean Shoptaw, Executive VP of Disney Games & Digital Entertainment.

Epic Games President Adam Sussman echoed the sentiment, saying the collaboration redefines immersive storytelling:

“We are reimagining what’s possible with Fortnite and one of the world’s most beloved franchises.”

A History of Collaboration and Big Investment

This latest initiative builds on a growing history of collaboration between Disney and Epic Games. In 2019, Fortnite players were treated to an exclusive clip from The Rise of Skywalker, and characters from both Star Wars and Marvel have been made playable in the game.

Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars Movie Might Arrive Sooner Than Expected, Says Writer

Disney took this partnership a step further in early 2024 with a $1.5 billion investment in Epic Games. The companies plan to build an expansive in-game universe centred on Disney’s intellectual property, although full details and a launch date remain under wraps.

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, previously described the collaboration as part of Disney’s long-term vision. “We envision a universe where all our stories come to life,” he said. “A place where you can interact with your favourite franchises year-round, in meaningful and creative ways.”

As the lines between gaming, streaming, and storytelling continue to blur, Disney and Epic’s ambitious new venture could set the tone for the future of entertainment.


