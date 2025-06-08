Fortnite Star Wars has now concluded in epic goodness!

In the devastating destruction of the Fortnite Death Star, The Empire has lost all control over the Fortnite Chapter 6 island. Here is how it went down. Before the event started, players had the option to play a mini-game where they could choose between the Empire and the Rebellion. Depending on which side you choose, you could either pilot X-Wings and take down a Star Destroyer or pilot TIE-Fighters and protect your capital ship. (This mini game is not canon to the event)

The main plan to take down the Death Star went like this, John Jones ( Jonsey) and Hope, along with some Fortnite players would disguise as guards and prisoners and infiltrate the Death Star while a squadron (not players) of X-Wings will distract all personel so that Hope, Jonsey and their team can slip through.







After we have sabotaged the Fortnite Death Star, we are on our way out, until we are pulled up by some Stormtroopers, which then leads to a funny reference. After that, Fortnite’s stealth mode has now turned into a daring escape mode.

Fortnite Chapter 6 players now fight off Stormtroopers so that they can make their escape. Jonsey and his team of players, during combat, get separated from Hope. We then try to find a way out and find Hope, but a familiar voice is heard cackling.

Emperor Palpatine rises up and begins using his Force abilities in an effort to stop us. The sith lord manages to defeat us. While all seems lost, Hope throws a rift to go at the Emperor, causing a black hole to form.

When everyone is sucked in, we are rifted to the skies of the Fornite Chapter 6 Season 3 island. In the distance, we can see that the Death Star is charging its beam, ready to fire. When the beam is charged, the Death Star succumbs to the sabotage we inflicted and explodes. The Empire is finished.

The event finishes in space, showing us a man in blue tights, red cape, with David Corenswet’s face viewing the destruction of the Death Star. Leading us into Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. (If you are confused, Fortnite Star Wars Season is actually called Chapter 6 Mini Season 1)