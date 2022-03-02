Google, MeitY Startup Hub to help 100 Indian startups build global apps

MeitY Startup Hub, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and Google on Wednesday jointly announced a cohort of 100 Indian early to mid-stage startups with an aim to help build high-quality global apps and games as part of the Appscale Academy. The goal of the Appscale Academy is to identify, and support promising Indian startups and help them grow into successful global businesses









As part of the six-month programme, the 100 startups will be trained through a customised curriculum designed to help them drive high-quality apps for a global market.

“Startups and developers are key drivers of India’s digital transformation journey. We are seeing them drive meaningful solutions for India and the world.We at MeitY value our partnership with Google, and it gives me immense delight to further boost this spirit of innovation with the Appscale Academy Programme,” said Bhuvnesh Kumar, Joint Secretary, MeitY.

In a statement, Appscale Academy said, it’s solving for some of India’s daily, critical, and unique needs through creative homegrown solutions, including BitClass (a live learning platform), Farmyng Club (a social platform for farmers to improve their livelihood), Kutuki (preschool learning app), Sunita’s Makerspace (a community to foster innovation), Stamurai (a platform offering affordable and high-quality speech therapy), LearnVern (a job-oriented skilling app offering courses in vernacular languages), Vivasayam (an app promoting organic farming), and many more.

The cohort’s main sectors span Education, Health, Finance, Social, E-commerce, and Gaming. It also includes startups supporting core communities in India through creative apps across agriculture, B2B, parenting, and more. Representing the talent diversity emerging among India’s startup and developer ecosystem, 35% of the cohort come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, including Surat, Vadodara, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Morbi, and many others. 58% of the cohort have a woman in a leadership role.