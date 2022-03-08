Tech giant Apple launched its third generation iPhone SE at the Peek Performance Apple event on Wednesday. The new device features A15 Bionic processor which has a four-core GPU. The same processor is being used in the iPhone 13 series and the iPad mini.









The new iPhone SE will be priced starting at $429 (roughly Rs. 33,000), and will go on pre-order this Friday, before going on sale on March 18. The iPhone SE 3 runs on iOS 15. will be available in three colors-Midnight, Starlight and Product red. It comes with 5G support and a better battery life. The Cupertino-headquartered company targets the developing nations and the transitioning Android base with the iPhone SE.

Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 sports a single rear camera of 12MP and a 7MP selfie lens.The iPhone SE 3 uses the same 4.7 inch display as in the previous generation. It comes with the same design with the circular Touch ID. Thanks to its IP67 rating and “toughest glass on the smartphone”, this iPhone should be quite resistant to water, dust, and light scratches.

The iPhone SE 3 (2022) now has an IP67 rating as well. While it continues with the single camera at the back, Apple says it comes with features seen on the iPhone 13 such as new Photo moods, HDR 4, etc. It will run on the latest iOS 15, of course, and Apple says it will get updates for years to come. There’s no more plastic wrap either with the box in keeping with Apple’s environmental efforts. While this phone only has one rear camera, it supports the photography features users love and enjoy on the iPhone 13. Apple additionally states that it’s “faster than competition at ANY price.”

Apart from the iPhone SE 3 (2022), the company has also unveiled more products. These include the M1 iPad Air 5 (2022) with 5G support and the M1 Ultra chip for Macs.