Acer launches Nitro 5 gaming laptop

Acer India has unveiled the Nitro 5 gaming laptop powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5600H high performance processor that comes in two new graphics card options. It includes the 2nd Generation Ray Tracing Cores & 3rd Generation Tensor Cores powered NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card along with NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics card for power-packed gaming, multi-tasking and editing.









Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer Acer India, said the new Nitro 5 comes fully loaded with the latest technology and features to give gamers an edge and offer a whole new level of immersive gaming experience. “We have pioneered advanced cooling solutions to boost gamers’ in-game experience and this helps the Nitro 5 to deliver all the power consistently. Our close collaboration with AMD has brought powerful computing experiences to consumers which is unmatched at this price point and we are thrilled to bring them to the Indian market.”

The powerful processor and graphics capabilities combine to help gamers get the most of the 15.6” screen with a large screen-to-body ratio that boasts up to 144Hz high refresh rate for a smooth gaming experience.

Nitro 5 adds to the gaming experience with the outstanding audio using TrueHarmony technology, and with DTS: X Ultra which features optimized bass, clarity, precision and six custom content modes with smart amplifier which supports Windows Spatial Sound for PC Gaming with DTS license integrated.

Both variants pack an RGB-backlit keyboard and can be upgraded upto 32GB RAM for an incredibly fast performance with state-of-the-art cooling using Acer CoolBoost Technology with quad exhaust port design. It also supports a host of peripherals and accessories with full range of ports, including HDMI 2.0 and the newest USB 3.2 standard with Gen 2 support.

Also Read: Agriculture Insurance Company of India collaborates with Gramcover for rural insurance

Moreover, both variants come powered with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Hexa-core processor and NIVDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card or the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. Nitro 5 allows gamers to configure the laptop for maximum speed and massive storage with two slots for M.2 PCle SSDs and up to 2TB HDD support, Memory upgradable up to 32GB of DDR4 3200 RAM.