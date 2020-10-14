Apple unveils HomePod mini, spherical and less expensive

Apple has unveiled the HomePod mini which shares a similar design to the standard HomePod. This device is spherical and less expensive and includes a backlit touch surface on the top with playback controls. Users can enjoy high-quality playback with new computational audio features and audio hardware.

It features a full range dynamic driver and two passive radiators for advanced bass response. The device packs an acoustic waveguide to provide clear, 360-degree audio playback. Notedly, the S5 chip provides computational audio features. It will include complex tuning models that allow the speaker to intelligently optimize loudness and dynamic range. The HomePod mini has some new additions. It can act as an Ultra Wideband base station to precisely locate U1-equipped devices like the iPhone and Apple Watch Series 6. The device will understand when an iPhone is nearby, and will provide audio, visual and haptic feedback so it feels like two Apple devices are actually physically connected.









Bob Borchers, Apple’s Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing, said the HomePod mini has everything customers want in a smart speaker – amazing sound for listening to music, a world-class intelligent assistant that delivers a personal experience to each member of the household, and like every Apple product, its designed with privacy and security in mind. “It works effortlessly with iPhone to hand off music, answe calls, or deliver personalized listening suggestions, elevates the sound from Apple TV, plays music from a Mac and so much more. There’s a lot of innovation packed into such a small speaker, all at an affordable price.” Moreover, the device is designed to work with Apple Music, podcasts, radio stations from iHeartRadio, radio.com, and TuneIn and in the coming months, popular music services including Pandora and Amazon Music.

Multiple HomePod mini speakers work together to stream music or podcasts to multiple rooms, all in perfect sync. By placing two HomePod mini speakers in a single room, a stereo pair can be created for a wide soundstage, filling the space with rich, enveloping sound. The HomePod mini was designed with the environment in mind and supports Apple’s plans to have zero climate impact across its entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles by 2030.