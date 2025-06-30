Despite Terrible Reviews, Guy Ritchie’s ‘Fountain of Youth’ Climbs Back to #1 on Apple TV+

Guy Ritchie’s latest genre experiment, Fountain of Youth, is defying the odds—and the critics—by surging back to the No. 1 spot on Apple TV+. Despite a dismal 33% Tomatometer score and equally low audience ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, the John Krasinski and Natalie Portman-led action-adventure film is experiencing an unexpected resurgence in streaming success.

Released on May 19, 2025, Fountain of Youth blends the globe-trotting spirit of Indiana Jones with the puzzle-solving antics of National Treasure. But where critics saw a cinematic mashup with more clichés than charm, audiences appear to have discovered an easy summer watch that’s found surprising staying power.

Streaming Redemption

After initially topping Apple TV+ charts upon its debut, Fountain of Youth faded into the background until now. The film has reclaimed the top spot, surpassing buzzy titles like Echo Valley, Ghosted, and The Family Plan, according to FlixPatrol’s latest data. It’s a notable win for Apple TV+, which has faced mounting pressure to produce breakout streaming hits amid a strategy built on exclusive prestige content.







The film stars John Krasinski as a charming but flawed adventurer, Natalie Portman as a determined historian, Stanley Tucci in a scene-stealing mentor role, and Eiza González as the mysterious wildcard. Together, they chase mythical artifacts and dodge double-crosses in a race to find the titular Fountain of Youth—yet the formulaic plot of the Apple TV+ Guy Ritchie film and familiar tropes left many critics cold.

A $180 Million Gamble

With a reported production budget of $180 million, Fountain of Youth was a major investment for Apple and Skydance. But its lukewarm reception seemed to signal disappointment—until audiences began watching it in droves. Whether it’s the star power, the nostalgia for old-school action-adventures, or just curiosity, viewers are tuning in again and again, making the film one of Apple TV+’s most-watched titles of 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

Still, despite its resurgence, don’t expect a sequel. Poor critical reception, high production costs, and a crowded streaming landscape make a follow-up to Apple TV+ unlikely. But for director Guy Ritchie, the film marks a rare detour from his signature crime dramas—and a reminder that even flops can find new life online.

What’s Next for Guy Ritchie?

If the Fountain of Youth isn’t your cup of tea, don’t worry—Guy Ritchie is already busy. His Young Sherlock series is in development, and Season 2 of The Gentlemen is in the works for Netflix after the show’s breakout success. He’s also working on Wife & Dog and the war drama In the Grey, both expected to land later this year.