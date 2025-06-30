Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Despite Terrible Reviews, Guy Ritchie’s ‘Fountain of Youth’ Climbs Back to #1 on Apple TV+

Despite Terrible Reviews, Guy Ritchie’s ‘Fountain of Youth’ Climbs Back to #1 on Apple TV+ John Krasinski and Natalie Portman

Apple TV+

Despite Terrible Reviews, Guy Ritchie’s ‘Fountain of Youth’ Climbs Back to #1 on Apple TV+

Screen Plunge
Published on

Guy Ritchie’s latest genre experiment, Fountain of Youth, is defying the odds—and the critics—by surging back to the No. 1 spot on Apple TV+. Despite a dismal 33% Tomatometer score and equally low audience ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, the John Krasinski and Natalie Portman-led action-adventure film is experiencing an unexpected resurgence in streaming success.

Released on May 19, 2025, Fountain of Youth blends the globe-trotting spirit of Indiana Jones with the puzzle-solving antics of National Treasure. But where critics saw a cinematic mashup with more clichés than charm, audiences appear to have discovered an easy summer watch that’s found surprising staying power.

Streaming Redemption

After initially topping Apple TV+ charts upon its debut, Fountain of Youth faded into the background until now. The film has reclaimed the top spot, surpassing buzzy titles like Echo Valley, Ghosted, and The Family Plan, according to FlixPatrol’s latest data. It’s a notable win for Apple TV+, which has faced mounting pressure to produce breakout streaming hits amid a strategy built on exclusive prestige content.



The film stars John Krasinski as a charming but flawed adventurer, Natalie Portman as a determined historian, Stanley Tucci in a scene-stealing mentor role, and Eiza González as the mysterious wildcard. Together, they chase mythical artifacts and dodge double-crosses in a race to find the titular Fountain of Youth—yet the formulaic plot of the Apple TV+ Guy Ritchie film and familiar tropes left many critics cold.

A $180 Million Gamble

With a reported production budget of $180 million, Fountain of Youth was a major investment for Apple and Skydance. But its lukewarm reception seemed to signal disappointment—until audiences began watching it in droves. Whether it’s the star power, the nostalgia for old-school action-adventures, or just curiosity, viewers are tuning in again and again, making the film one of Apple TV+’s most-watched titles of 2025.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

Still, despite its resurgence, don’t expect a sequel. Poor critical reception, high production costs, and a crowded streaming landscape make a follow-up to Apple TV+ unlikely. But for director Guy Ritchie, the film marks a rare detour from his signature crime dramas—and a reminder that even flops can find new life online.

What’s Next for Guy Ritchie?

If the Fountain of Youth isn’t your cup of tea, don’t worry—Guy Ritchie is already busy. His Young Sherlock series is in development, and Season 2 of The Gentlemen is in the works for Netflix after the show’s breakout success. He’s also working on Wife & Dog and the war drama In the Grey, both expected to land later this year.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tension in the Diddy Trial: Judge Pushes Jury to Continue After Concerns Raised Over Juror No. 25 Sean Diddy Combs

Tension in the Diddy Trial: Judge Pushes Jury to Continue After Concerns Raised Over Juror No. 25
By July 1, 2025
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
By June 30, 2025
Kylie Page, Adult Film Star and Industry Favorite, Dies at 28—Tributes Pour In Leah Gotti Brazzers

Kylie Page, Adult Film Star and Industry Favorite, Dies at 28—Tributes Pour In
By June 30, 2025
Kylie Page, Adult Film Star and Industry Favorite, Dies at 28—Tributes Pour In Leah Gotti Brazzers

Kylie Page, Adult Film Star and Industry Favorite, Dies at 28—Tributes Pour In
By June 30, 2025
John C. Reilly Channels Divine Madness in Jack White’s “Archbishop Harold Holmes” Music Video

John C. Reilly Channels Divine Madness in Jack White’s “Archbishop Harold Holmes” Music Video
By June 30, 2025
Rick Ross & Pharrell Williams Reunite on “For The Money”

Rick Ross & Pharrell Williams Reunite on “For The Money”
By June 30, 2025
EA Sports Teases Long-Awaited Return of College Basketball Video Game After 15-Year Hiatus NCAA Basketball video game series Blake Griffin

EA Sports Teases Long-Awaited Return of College Basketball Video Game After 15-Year Hiatus
By July 1, 2025
Ditchit Detonates Iconic Twitter Sign in Bold Statement Against Big Tech Tesla Cybertruck Elon Musk

Ditchit Detonates Iconic Twitter Sign in Bold Statement Against Big Tech
By June 30, 2025
Brad Pitt’s F1 Shatters Expectations With $144M Global Box Office Debut — Apple’s Biggest Movie Launch Ever 28 Years Later Danny Boyle

Brad Pitt’s F1 Shatters Expectations With $144M Global Box Office Debut — Apple’s Biggest Movie Launch Ever
By June 30, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
EA Sports Teases Long-Awaited Return of College Basketball Video Game After 15-Year Hiatus NCAA Basketball video game series Blake Griffin

EA Sports Teases Long-Awaited Return of College Basketball Video Game After 15-Year Hiatus
By July 1, 2025
Robots Collapse, Glitch, and Get Stretchered Off in World’s First AI-Powered Football Match World Humanoid Robot Games China Bejing

Robots Collapse, Glitch, and Get Stretchered Off in World’s First AI-Powered Football Match
By June 30, 2025
Fortnite Players Can Now Claim Part of $126 Million FTC Refund—Here’s How to Get Your Money

Fortnite Players Can Now Claim Part of $126 Million FTC Refund—Here’s How to Get Your Money
By June 27, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025 Lets Move + 1 Campaign

IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025
By June 20, 2025
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
By June 18, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial 50 Cent’s Ex Daphne Joy in Sean Diddy Combs Trafficking Lawsuit

E! News

Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial
OceanGate CEO Allegedly Orchestrated Fatal Titan Sub Disaster to Cement Legacy, Says Friend OceanGate Titan sub disaster, OceanGate,  Stockton Rush, suicide plot, Titan implosion, Titan sub, Karl Stanley Submersed book, Matthew Gavin Frank, Featured 

Books and Authors

OceanGate CEO Allegedly Orchestrated Fatal Titan Sub Disaster to Cement Legacy, Says Friend
To Top
Loading...