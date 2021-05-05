Banned on Twitter, Facebook, Donald Trump launches his own ‘communications’ platform

Former US President Donald Trump has launched a new ‘communications‘ website, months after being banned from Twitter and Facebook. The former president, who has been floating the idea of starting his own social media platform, announced its launch on Tuesday. The new platform is designed like a generic version of Twitter but is hosted as a running blog. Users will be able to like posts – and also share them on Twitter and Facebook accounts.









Users will also be able to sign up for posts alerts on the platforms via their email and phone numbers. Trump’s account on Twitter, Facebook and others was suspended after he was found inciting the Capitol Hill rioters.

Announcing Trump’s new platform, his spokesman Jason Miller wrote on Twitter, “President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform. We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future.”

The latest post is a video advertising his new platform, calling it “a place to speak freely and safely, straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump.”

The platform appears to have been built by Campaign Nucleus, a digital services company founded by Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Trump’s ‘platform’ went live just ahead of ruling by the independent Oversight Board on the ban concerning Trump, who was banned on Facebook following the Capitol attack on January 6.

Earlier, Facebook CEO Zuckerberg expressed concerns over letting Trump remain on its platform. “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete,” he had said via a Facebook post.