Infosys to prefer flexible ‘hybrid’ work model for employees in view of pandemic

IT company Infosys on Monday said it will prefer a flexible “hybrid” work model going ahead in view of uncertainty around the pandemic situation and allow employees work from home or office depending on the condition. At a conference held virtually, Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh said the company has built a flexible model to facilitate work from home but it is now time to start working on building “social capital”. Parekh said that going forward the company will focus on putting in place a hybrid work model as it will depend on how the situation evolves. “However, the flexibility will remain critical,” he said.









There will be flexibility in the models that will allow employee work from different locations at different times, he added. “Having said that we also feel this whole concept of social capital is extremely important. We think that it is important as the Covid situation gets behind us, we start to create that social capital again so will have more and more work from the office environment as well. We have not decided the exact approach it will take,” Parekh said. Infosys co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani said during the company’s conference, “We had invested in working from home as a concept for all our employees long before the pandemic. When the pandemic struck, it was very easy for Infosys relatively to many other companies to transition its 2,40,000 employees in 40 countries to work from home.”

He said that the option to provide work from home was created by investment in technology, network and cyber security framework. The government has allowed IT companies to work from anywhere. The sector giant TCS has announced that 75 per cent of the company’s staff will work from home by 2025. In response to the impact on business during the pandemic, Parekh said there has been no unusual effect on the pricing of services and decision making of clients on deals has been slightly better. He said Infosys employees are also aligning themselves with new technologies and reskilling themselves to meet the market demand. “We also have methods where we can accelerate those skilling and through that skilling (we can) accelerate changes in compensation movements through career. Those are the tracks that we are driving to create incentives for employees…,” Parekh said.