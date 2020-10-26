New versions of AirPods and third model of HomePod to be out in 2021

Apple will launch its new versions of the AirPods and a third model of HomePod in early 2021. And if rumors are to be believed, a second-generation AirPods Pro is on the way with third-generation of the original AirPods.

Reports state that Apple is working on two new models, the third-generation entry-level AirPods and the second version of the AirPods Pro earbuds. The new versions will be similar in design to the current AirPods Pro but with a smaller stem and replaceable ear tips. The new AirPods Pro will be more compact, that is withous a stem, and be of a more rounded shape. It will be in line with earbuds from Amazon, Samsung and Google. Moreover, both models are said to be powered by the new wireless chips and rumored to be put together by Luxshare Precision and Goertek. Reports have highlighted the challenge of integrating the AirPods Pro features, antennas and microphones into the smaller casing during development.









Meanwhile, the AirPods Studio – the premium noise-cancelling over ear headphones is yet to be launched. There had been problems with the headband that pushed production backfrom its initial scheduled start a few weeks ago. Large touch pads were to be included on the sides of the headphones, but it reduced the size of the panels. According to Bloomberg, the company has internally weighed a new HomePod that sits in size, price and sound quality between the original $299 HomePod and the $99 HomePod mini. However, the company is yet to decide whether the product is to be released into the market or not. During its October event, Apple Inc. had described the HomePod mini as a much less sophisticated speaker than the full size version, but is likely to prove popular for those looking for an affordable multi-room set up.