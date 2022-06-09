NHIDCL and IIT-Roorkee tie up for sharing technology, innovation

The National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and IIT-Roorkee have signed an agreement for sharing knowledge on innovative ideas and technologies in the field of highway engineering, according to an official statement.









The statement said that the agreement provides a formal basis for initiating interaction between NHIDCL and IIT-Roorkee, and it will play a significant role in realising the aims and objectives of Prime Minister’s GatiShakti – National Master Plan launched recently.

Both NHIDCL and IIT-Roorkee are leading organisations in their respective fields and are desirous of working together to work as a team to achieve national objectives, undertaken with their best abilities and maximum mutual cooperation with the intent of helping each other, the statement added.