Primacy to infusion and deployment of innovative technological solutions: Ministry of Jal Shakti

The Ministry of Jal Shakti gives primacy to the infusion and deployment of innovative technological solutions to realize the ambitious objective of the Jal Jeevan Mission. This is an effort to provide Functional Household Tap Connection to every rural home by 2024 with speed and scale while tackling diverse challenges.









As such, innovative proposals are being sought online for assisting State and Union Territories to adopt innovative technologies to deliver drinking water services to rural communities of adequate quantity and prescribed quality. The Ministry has highlighted various challenges, include variations in regional endowment of water resources and levels of service provision, water quality, convergence with sanitation sector etc., being faced during the implementation of the Mission.

A multi-disciplinary Technical Committee was set up to address the challenges. It focused on application of science and technology for providing field level solutions, which would be helpful to the implementing agencies in the States and Union Territories. The Committee recommended five technologies specifically three technologies for drinking water and two technologies for sanitation. The technologies that have been recommended are Grundfos AQpure, which is a solar energy based water treatment plant based on ultra filtration; Janajal Water on Wheel, this is an IoT based energy vehicle which uses GPS location to enable delivery of safe water to the doorstep of households; Presto Online Chlorinator, this is a non-electricity dependent online chlorinator for disinfection of water for removal of bacterial contamination; FBTech, a site assembled decentralized sewage treatment system using fixed filter media; and Johkasou technology, an inbuilt packaged black (sewage) and grey water (kitchen and bath) treatment system having advanced anaerobic-aerobic configuration that can be installed underground.

These technologies would be listed in the innovative portal of the Department, and would be used depending on the requirement and suitability.