KoPT to offer digital transport solution

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port on Wednesday launched a web and mobile application-based transport solution for Kolkata Dock System in association with a transport aggregator, port chairman Vinit Kumar said.

Gocon Logistics will operate as preferred technology partner of SMP Kolkata and provide a digital platform for its users to increase the backloading of trailers in and around the Kolkata dock, he said. At present around 800 trucks and trailers enter and exit the dock every day. However, a considerable number of them go empty one way.









The transport solution will provide a real time visibility of the available trucks and trailers in and around the dock so that they can be booked by the users online and increase the backloading at the port, the port chairman said. The platform will connect the users and transporters on a real time basis which will improve the vehicle utilization for transporters and reduce the process time, congestion and logistics cost for users, officials said.