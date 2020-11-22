Sukoon Health set to invest over Rs 100 crore for 4 health centres across India by 2023-end

Sukoon Health is keen to invest over Rs 100 crore as part of its expansion plan to open four centres across India by the end of 2023. Earlier this year, the mental health provider had launched an online counselling service for people feeling helpless during the COVID-19 pandemic nationwide lockdown.









Vidit Bahri, Sukoon Health MD, revealed they plan to add 200 more beds by the end of 2023 as part of expansion and create Sukoon Health Centres across India. “As part of the plan, the Mohali centre in Punjab will be launched by 2021-end, which will be a 50-bedded centre and Kolkata centre by the end of 2022 which would also be a 50-bedded facility,” he said. “The company will be making close to US$15 million for the expansion and it will be funded through personal and VC finance.”

Bahri had earlier said that Sukoon Health is India’s first super specialty hospital offering inpatient and outpatient treatments for concerns surrounding psychiatry, mental health, and de-addiction. “With the help of a professionally equipped team of psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, counsellors and art-based therapists, we provide personalized care as we believe each patient is different,” he highlighted. “The treatments provided at Sukoon are created keeping in mind our patients’ conditions, emotions, and needs. We offer a host of mental healthcare services such as 24×7 access to resident doctors, 24×7 access to psychiatrists and psychiatric nurses and a specialized care plan including an art-based therapist, nutritionists, physiotherapists and yoga instructor for full recovery.”

With inputs from PTI