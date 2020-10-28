RGIA Hyderabad achieves a first, only airport in India to offer e-boarding facilities

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabd has achieved a first by being the only airport in India to offer e-boarding facilities to flyers. Besides domestic passengers, flyers can now avail the services on select international flights of IndiGo airlines.

The GMR in an official statement said the new procedure follows the true spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and is in line with the Center’s Digital India campaign. It said the International E-Boarding service. IndiGo airlines became the maiden carrier to this facility when their Sharjah-bound passengers e-boarded themselves from Hyderabad on the 6E 1405 flight on October 2.









Pradeep Panicker, CEO GHIAL, said leveraging tech-enabled solutions to continuously elevate passenger experience is our key focus area. After about five years of successfully operating e-boarding for domestic flights, Panicker said RGIA has launched the e-boarding solution for international operations as well. “In line with this, we are delighted to announce that after about five years of successfully operating e-boarding for domestic flights, we have launched the E-boarding solution for international operations as well as another first for any Indian airport,” he said. Other scheduled international carriers operating out of Hyderabad are in the process of integration with the airport’s e-boarding system, which will be rolled out soon.” Panicker said that in the present scenario of the pandemic, automating the passenger journey provides a more pleasant airport experience. “After the successful pilot of the project and all regulatory approvals, we have used our internal capabilities to take up e-boarding for international operations.”

He said all international departures passengers are being processed from the Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT). With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are special screening and safety measures are in place during the flight’s handling. This also includes thermal screening prior to terminal entry and mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.

Moreover, at the check-in counter, the agent scans the boarding card and flyers must drop lugguage at the counter. And at immigration, flyers must complete their passport verification; at the security screening zone, they must put hand baggage on the Automatic Tray Retrieval System , and then proceed for security check. The boarding card is scanned on the e-boarding scanner.