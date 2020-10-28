WhatsApp used for cheating in exams, over 20 mobile phones seized in KTU

The seizure of over 20 mobile phones during a recent examination at APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has shed light on WhatsApp and other messaging apps being used for cheating in exam halls. The incident reportedly occurred on October 23 during the BTech third semester supplementary examinations.

This came to the fore during an online hearing which was conducted by the KTU Syndicate examination sub-committee. The KTU Vice Chancellor MS Rajasree, Pro-Vice Chancellor S Ayoob and Syndicate examination sub-committee members were in the hearing. The university said that several WhatsApp groups have been created for a subject, with some groups having shared answers for as much as 75 marks









Students are not allowed to carry mobile phones in examination halls and those who enter the hall with a mobile phone are debarred for that particular examination for the next three consecutive terms. There were reports of heated arguments between the invigilators and candidates during the confiscation of the mobile phones. As such, invigilators and respective authorities have expressed concerns about the malpractice and that evidence was being erased from the phones in custody.

A varsity official revealed that principals of four colleges cited technical limitations for re-checking mobile phones and finding more information about the malpractice. He said many of the seized mobile phones, now locked, can be blocked and the WhatsApp can be removed using duplicate SIM cards or using other electronic devices through e-mail account. KTU authorities have asked the principals of colleges, where malpractices have been reported, to proceed with the disciplinary committee meeting. They have also been asked to submit a detailed report within five days.

Taking Control

With the advent of mobile phones and apps, there has also been rise in technology to keep tab and order of things. One good example is South Korea. In 2014, teachers in several schools in Gangwon province trialed iSmartKeeper, with which they managed their students’ cell phone usage in several different ways. They were able to lock all phones while in school, allow only emergency calls, allow only phone calls or shutdown all apps except certain educational tools. Using GPS geofencing technology, the app automatically takes control of phones as they enter school grounds. There is also a tool called Respondus LockDown Browser that can be quite helpful for faculties when they want the students to bring their laptops to the classroom to take online exams. Faculty members at Oklahoma Christian University use this program, which locks other applications during the exam.

Universities and colleges should apply similiar apps and technology to take full control during exams.