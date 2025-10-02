Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage

More in News
Latin Music
Bad Bunny Makes History as 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliner
When Bad Bunny joined Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show,...
E! News
Vybz Kartel to Join Drake at Toronto Birthday Shows
Canadian rap icon Drake is bringing Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel to Toronto for a two-night...
EA Sports
EA to Go Private in Record $55 Billion Deal With PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity PartnersBy Tech Plunge
Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, CEO of Affinity Partners, described EA as an “extraordinary company” that...
Formula 1
Zak Brown Reacts to $100 Million Christian Horner Settlement and 2026 F1 Return Rumors
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has broken his silence on speculation surrounding Christian Horner’s potential return...
E! News
Halsey Battles Illness While Prepping Emotional ‘Back to Badlands’ Anniversary Tour
Grammy-nominated artist Halsey is refusing to slow down. Even as she undergoes chemo for lupus and...
Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Bulldog Roscoe’s Death
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has shared a deeply emotional tribute to his bulldog...
News
Alexey Molchanov Breaks Freediving World Record with 126m Single-Breath Dive in Cyprus
Russian freediving legend Alexey Molchanov has set a new world record by plunging 126 meters (413...
News
Elon Musk and Peter Thiel Mentioned in Epstein Documents Released by Democrats
House Democrats on Friday released a new tranche of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents that appear to show...
News
Michael Jackson Estate Says Wade Robson and James Safechuck Are Seeking $400 Million in Abuse Lawsuits
The estate of Michael Jackson has confirmed that two of the pop icon’s most persistent accusers...
Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton Withdraws from Pirelli Tyre Test to Stay by Beloved Dog Roscoe’s Side
Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has pulled out of a crucial Pirelli 2026 tyre...