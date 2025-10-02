Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage

Snapchat is putting a price tag on nostalgia. The messaging app announced that it will begin charging users who exceed 5GB of saved content in its popular Memories feature — a move already prompting a wave of criticism on social media.

The change, which Snap refers to as a “gradual global rollout,” marks the first time the platform has imposed a cap on the once-free storage service introduced in 2016. According to the company, more than one trillion Memories have been saved since the feature launched.

How the New Storage Plans Work

Under the new model, Snapchatters with more than 5GB of Memories will be prompted to upgrade to a 100GB plan for $1.99 (£1.48) per month. Higher tiers will be bundled into Snapchat+ and Snapchat Premium subscriptions, with 250GB included in the $3.99 (£2.96) monthly plan.







Users who exceed the free limit will have a 12-month grace period for temporary storage, during which they can either download their content or sign up for a paid plan. Snap says the vast majority of its 900 million monthly active users won’t be affected because they have less than 5GB stored.

User Backlash Over “Greedy” Move

Despite Snap’s assurances, longtime users have expressed frustration. Many have accumulated years of saved Snaps, far exceeding 5GB, and now face the option of either losing their archives or paying ongoing fees. Critics on X (formerly Twitter) have called the move “unfair” and “greedy,” arguing that Snapchat encouraged them to use Memories without warning of future costs.

Snap has acknowledged the pain of the switch, writing in a blog post: “It’s never easy to transition from receiving a service for free to paying for it,” but added that the revenue will fund improvements to Memories for “our entire community.”

Why Paid Storage Could Be Inevitable

Industry experts say Snapchat’s move may foreshadow similar policies across social media. With rivals Instagram and TikTok already testing premium features, Snapchat’s paid storage could normalize the idea of subscription-based archives — putting a price on digital nostalgia.