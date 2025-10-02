Spotify Restructures — Daniel Ek Shifts Focus to Defence Tech Helsing

Beyond music streaming, Daniel Ek is making waves in industrial and defence tech via Prima Materia, his venture investment vehicle. A central bet is Helsing, a Munich-based AI defence startup, which recently secured €600 million in a Series D funding round led by Prima Materia. That round valued Helsing at approximately €12 billion.

Spotify announced a major leadership overhaul: effective January 1, 2026, Daniel Ek will transition from his role as CEO to become Executive Chairman, while Gustav Söderström and Alex Norström will assume the roles of co-CEOs. The shift formalizes the operational model Spotify has already followed since 2023, when the two co-presidents took on strategic and execution duties.

Daniel Ek says the new structure aligns titles with actual responsibilities: as Executive Chairman, he will guide long-term capital allocation, set the strategic horizon, and maintain close involvement with the board and co-CEOs. “I’ve turned over a large part of the day-to-day management … and this change simply matches titles to how we already operate,” he said.

Ek’s Big Bet: Helsing and the Future of AI Defence

Beyond music streaming, Daniel Ek is making waves in industrial and defence tech via Prima Materia, his venture investment vehicle. A central bet is Helsing, a Munich-based AI defence startup, which recently secured €600 million in a Series D funding round led by Prima Materia. That round valued Helsing at approximately €12 billion.

Helsing started in 2021 as a software-first AI company, but has since expanded to produce drones, aircraft, underwater surveillance systems, and even autonomous systems integrating AI pilots. The firm’s technology processes battlefield sensor and weapons data in real time to assist human operators in decision-making.

Ek first backed Helsing in 2021 with a €100 million injection, and now he’s “doubling down” on the venture’s potential to shape the future of democratic defence.

Backlash from Artists and Spotify Users

Daniel Ek’s defence tech investment has not been without controversy. Some musicians and labels have condemned the move, saying they don’t want their creative work funding military AI. For instance, the band Deerhoof publicly pulled their music from Spotify, stating, “We don’t want our success being tied to AI battle tech.”

Critics argue that the merger of music and military technology is fraught with ethical concerns. Others counter that with rising geopolitical risks, defence innovation is a necessary frontier — especially in Europe, where tensions over security and autonomy are rising.

Spotify’s reorganization gives Daniel Ek more bandwidth to pursue his “moonshot” ambitions beyond streaming. With his pivot to defence and deep tech, he’s positioning himself not just as a music mogul but a strategic investor in Europe’s future resilience. Meanwhile, Söderström and Norström will continue to drive streaming, product innovation, and business growth on a day-to-day basis.

As Spotify enters this new chapter in 2026, the industry will watch closely: can the company maintain its creative brand while its founder backs AI war systems?