Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Twitter complies with Meity final notice

Twitter complies with Meity final notice

Social Media

Twitter complies with Meity final notice

Press Trust of India
Published on

Social media platform Twitter has complied with the final notice issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT on June 27, an official source said on Monday.



The Ministry of Electronics and IT had set a deadline of July 4, failing which Twitter could have lost the intermediary status, which means it will be liable for all the comments posted on its platform. “Twitter has complied with the notice,” an official source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Also read: Byju’s clears USD 950 million payment to Aakash, completes USD 800 million fund raise

According to another official source, the social media firm was asked to take action on some tweets and Twitter accounts but the microblogging had not reported compliance on the same earlier. Twitter declined to comment on the matter. The government in May had asked Twitter to act on content related to Khalistan and accounts eulogising terrorists in Kashmir. Later in June, the government asked Twitter to act on around 60 accounts.

According to sources, Twitter has taken action on the request and reported compliance. On June 26, the microblogging site submitted a separate list of over 80 Twitter accounts and tweets that it has blocked based on a request from the government in 2021. The request from the government was to block multiple accounts and some tweets from the international advocacy group Freedom House, journalists, politicians and supporters of the farmers’ protest.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Zeeve raises USD 2.65 mn in seed funding led by Leo Capital

Startups

Zeeve raises USD 2.65 mn in seed funding led by Leo Capital
Google announces startup accelerator program for women founders

Startups

Google announces startup accelerator program for women founders
Maruti invests Rs 2 cr in AI startup Sociograph Solutions

Startups

Maruti invests Rs 2 cr in AI startup Sociograph Solutions
To Top
Loading...