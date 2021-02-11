Talview is the First AI-led Video Interviewing and Proctoring Company to Attain WCAG 2.0 Compliance, Ensuring Accessibility for All Talent

Award-winning recruitment and proctoring software leader, Talview, recognizes that organizations, candidates, and students rely on the company to level the playing field for talent applying for openings or taking tests using Talview, while protecting their data and privacy. As part of the company’s continued dedication toward these efforts, Talview announced that its recruitment, candidate, and proctoring applications comply with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.0 (WCAG 2.0) regarding web content accessibility. The company also released enhanced corporate Privacy Policy around data security and data privacy processes.









“This past year, we’ve witnessed the increase of remote work and online learning, with talent coming in many more different forms and geographies,” stated Sanjoe Jose, CEO and co-founder of Talview. “Now more than ever, our customers rely on us to provide an equitable experience for everyone while protecting and securing personal data. This frees them to focus on what matters most helping students and candidates reach their full potential academically and professionally.” Certified compliant with WCAG 2.0, Talview’s recruit, candidate, and proctoring applications are designed to make it easier for people with a diverse range of hearing, movement, sight, and cognitive ability to apply for openings and take exams.

Talview’s enhanced privacy policy details the company’s data collection and disclosure practices and processes for data disputes. The company also proactively complies with top global regulations to secure and protect personally identifiable information, including General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Lei Geral de Prote o de Dados (LGPD), Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), GDPR-K, and Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA). Visit the Talview trust center for more information on the company’s efforts to maintain data integrity through security, privacy and compliance practices.