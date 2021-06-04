Wecript Search Engine Launching Their Messenger App to Revise Your Online Privacy

This is the era of the internet; everything is available with just a click. As comfortable as it sounds, there are a lot of data privacy issues arising every day. Skarn Robotics, an India-based tech startup is the parent company of Wecript Ecosystem, a self-reliant search engine that was born in India in 2019. Wecript ecosystem knows how much personal privacy is important to people. Wecript ecosystem products provide you a safe environment to search, communicate and network with people without losing your privacy.









They are on the verge of launching India’s first end-to-end encrypted messaging application that is highly secured and easy to use, with this messenger Wecript ecosystem will help you not only search, and browse online safely but also to communicate with your friends and family without losing your privacy. Millions of people around the world using most popular messengers like WhatsApp, telegram or signal for their regular communication with their loved ones, but all messengers comes with some pros and cons that might affect users flawless communication, for instance, all these messengers don’t allow users to send unlimited media files but Wecript messenger comes with lots of inbuilt features like this will allow users to send unlimited files to each other while protecting their privacy.

The person behind this ecosystem is a proud Indian The Karn, founder of Skarn Robotics and Wecript, who knows the value of privacy. He speaks about trust, compatibility and delivers everything in accordance with the government rules and for the larger benefit of the people. Taking the security and privacy of a user to the next level Wecript is a product from the future. Wecript Ecosystem products whether its Search engine, browser, messenger, etc. not only provide the best user experience but also ensure that your personal privacy will never be compromised while searching, browsing, and communicating with your loved ones, a self-reliant search engine that is born in India made sure that at least Indians should get a fair chance to know that privacy is an integral part of our fundamental rights.

Currently, many attributions are revolving around the security policies levied by the government related to the privacy of a user. Wecript abides by all the regulations, delivers a safe platform, secure for users to search, browse, chat and connect with people worldwide.