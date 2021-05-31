Xiaomi has developed a new battery charging technology, called Xiaomi HyperCharge, which can charge smartphones in 8 minutes. It uses 200W charging to achieve these speeds. The Chinese smartphone maker claims that the same battery would be charged in 15 minutes using 120W wireless charging.









Smartphone makers are getting smarter because of the spike in consumer demand for the devices. This has actually motivated companies to come up with newer tech to improve and innovate battery backup. It can be said that demand for fast charging is mushrooming parallel to smartphone needs, thus smartphone manufacturers are trying to compete by improvising on the existing charging technologies.

Charge up to 100% in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly! #XiaomiHyperCharge Too good to be true? Check out the timer yourself! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/muBTPkRchl — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

Experts say smartphone battery technology hasn’t grown as fast as other technologies hasn’t grown as fast as other technologies used in these devices. Charging speeds have become a major differentiating factor amongst device manufacturers, especially those from China. Other companies like Vivo, Realme, Oppo, among others have introduced fast charging technologies in the past.

It’s believed that Xiaomi’s latest tech is an update to an earlier technology which had been showcased last year. The smartphone giant had claimed that it could charge a 4000 mAh battery in 17 minutes using a 100W system.

The Mi 11 Ultra, launched in India earlier this year, has a 67W charger in-box and takes about 40-45 minutes to charge its 500 mAh battery. However, this was a downgrade from last year’s Mi 10 Ultra which used a 120W charging unit to charge its 4500 mAh battery in under 30 minute.