The Resident Doctors Association at AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi will hold a Black Day protest on Tuesday against Baba Ramdev’s controversial remarks on allopathy. The yoga guru had disparaged the allopathic system as a farce and had alleged that COVID-19 patients had died because of allopathic medicines.









Doctors Association at AIIMS, in a statement, said amidst the second wave of the pandemic, their fraternity of Corona Warriors has been striving to save their motherland. “Despite the solemn pride of selflessly working out our abilities and gloriously making supreme sacrifices; a new insensitive and insulting controversy by Mr Ram Kisan Yadav alias Ramdev has been brought in spotlight challenging and questioning the modern system of evidence-based medicine and making the joint efforts made by us fighting the COVID-19 pandemic seem naïve and futile,” it said. “In accord to the voices of our medical fraternity nationwide, we hereby declare 1 June to be observed as Black Day Protest condemning the derogatory and disgraceful statements made by Yog guru Ramdev.”

The letter also stated that Ramdev’s baseless, unscientific and illogical claims have potential to create a sense of fear and panic in the public and it may derail the Government of India’s vaccination campaign. “Despite multiple representations, no action has yet been taken against him,” it highlighted. Protesting doctors posted in COVID and non-COVID essential workstations shall work wearing black-coloured bands.

Last week, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) lodged a police complaint against the yoga guru, seeking an FIR over his dishonest and wrongful representations on allopathy. Dr Jayesh Lele, general secretary, IMA, during a television debate on news channel Aaj Tak (aired on May 24) with Ramdev questioned the credibility of Patanjali’s Coronil, which has been marketed by the company as an effective Ayurvedic drug against COVID-19. “What do you know about allopathy? Have you ever studied it?” Dr Lele questioned Ramdev.

IMA has criticized the yoga guru’s claims that allopathy is a stupid science and medicines such as remdesivir, ivermectin, fabiflu and other drugs have failed to treat COVID-19 patients.