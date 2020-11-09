ZECO Aircon Group Study: REME HALO Inactivates the Levels of SARS-COV-2 by 99.9 Percent

Zeco Aircon Ltd, formed in 1989 is a leading Indian manufacturer for air management systems. Zeco is the exclusive Indian distribution partner of RGF Environmental Group, Inc, a leading environmental design and manufacturing company. Zeco in association with RGF Environmental group, has released the results of a third-party study that reveal REME HALO with PHI (Photo hydro Ionization) technology efficacy of 99.9% against SARS-Cov-2, the virus which causes the disease commonly known as Coronavirus 2019 or COVID-19. REME HALO with PHI cell is an air purification device comprises of (proprietary technology developed by RGF) that produces Ionized hydrogen peroxide and is distributed through the air handler and associated duct system in the occupied space.









Commencing in March 2020, the study was overseen by Dr. James Marsden, Executive Director of Science and technology at RGF, The study result shows the REME HALO , to be effective in combating the COVID -19 virus and valuable solution to immediately improve the indoor Air Quality of residential and commercial spaces and protect occupants against exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The studies are on-going. The independent third-party study focused on the inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 using RGF’s proprietary REME HALO product with PHI Cell technology. The Testing, performed at the innovative Bio analysis Laboratories in Cypress, Calif. looked at neutralizing the virus within the occupied space in the air and on surface. In our New Normal, the public deserve the confidence of indoor air quality solution that are backed by science. This study proves the efficacy of one of our flagship products, said Ron Fink CEO, RGF Environmental Group, Inc.

The test procedure used the SARS-CoV-2 virus inside a large chamber (1280 cu.ft) representing a real-world air-conditioned office or home. The virus was nebulized into the space simulating a sneeze or cough from an infected person. With the REME HALO operating inside the chamber the virus was reduced on contact, resulting in a 99.9% reduction of the virus within the simulated real-world space. RGF has set yet another milestone by successfully testing REME HALO with PHI technology (RGF USA patent) to neutralize the deadly virus. It is time to understand these microbials and effectively reduce cross infections with active purification technologies. This is not only an accomplishment for RGF or ZECO but will contribute to mankind to neutralize the deadliest enemy of humanity at the present time. From public places to residential & commercial spaces RGF’s REME HALO is a tested & proven solution that neutralizes the virus from Air & Surfaces & needed TO GET INDIA BACK TO WORK, said Kartik Singhal, Director, Zeco Aircon Ltd., India.

The REME HALO active air purification system testing showed the SARS-Cov-2 virus was significantly neutralized within the occupied space on airborne virus, reducing the risk of person-to person infection by respiratory particles and aerosols. The REME HALO is an active solution that neutralizes SARS – CoV-2 within the occupied space, eliminating the need for virus particles to travel through the HVAC system filters or passive UV air purification system. About Zeco Aircon Ltd. & O2 Cure, India Zeco Aircon Limited, is a leading Indian manufacturer of air management systems. Along with central air conditioning, they have the widest range of indoor air quality technologies & products on a global platform. They’ve set standard in terms of innovation, reliability, and sustainability to meet demands of the changing environmental conditions.