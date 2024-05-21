Starting May 20, 2024, Vietjet, Vietnam’s leading new-age carrier, is offering Indian travellers an incredible opportunity to fly to Vietnam at a significantly reduced cost. For one week, until May 27, 2024, passengers can enjoy a 50% discount on all ticket classes – Business, SkyBoss, Deluxe, and Eco. This promotion is not just a fleeting chance to grab a cheaper ticket; it extends to flights scheduled until September 30, 2024, giving travellers ample time to plan their trips.









The discounts are accessible through the airline’s website, www.vietjetair.com, or the VietJet Air mobile app. The ease of booking and the substantial reduction in fares make this an unmissable offer for anyone planning to visit Vietnam or explore other destinations across Asia.

Additional Savings on Duty-Free Shopping

Adding to the allure of this promotion, Vietjet is also offering a 50% discount on online duty-free goods from international luxury brands until May 25, 2024. This double savings opportunity allows passengers to not only travel affordably but also shop for high-end products at half the price, enhancing their travel experience.

Exciting Prizes and Lucky Draws

Vietjet’s promotional campaign doesn’t stop at ticket discounts and duty-free shopping. The airline is introducing a lucky draw with prizes totaling an astounding ₹ 1,96,90,174 (VND 6 billion). Lucky winners could walk away with Sky Gold+ membership passes, redeemable for up to 12 flight tickets, ticket vouchers worth up to ₹ 32,814 (VND 10 million) each, and an array of gifts from popular brands.

To participate in the lucky draw, travellers need to purchase tickets between May 5th and August 7th and then visit https://game.skyjoy.vietjetair.com/mua-ve-vietjet-trung-so-moi-ngay. The lucky draw includes daily lucky spins and a monthly lottery, increasing the chances of winning exciting prizes.

Expanding Connectivity Between India and Vietnam

Vietjet’s promotion is part of a broader strategy to strengthen connectivity between India and Vietnam. The airline has been aggressively expanding its network to cater to the travel needs of over 1.4 billion people in India. Currently, Vietjet operates 29 round-trip flights per week across four major Indian cities: Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kochi. This extensive network ensures that travellers from different parts of India can easily access Vietjet’s services and take advantage of the ongoing promotion.

Enhancing Travel Experience

The 50% discount on tickets across all classes is particularly appealing for business travellers and tourists looking for a premium travel experience without the premium price tag. Vietjet’s Business and SkyBoss classes offer luxurious seating, priority services, and exclusive amenities, making long-haul flights comfortable and enjoyable. Meanwhile, the Deluxe and Eco classes provide excellent value for money with efficient service and comfortable seating.

By offering such substantial discounts, Vietjet is not only making air travel more affordable but also encouraging more people to explore Vietnam’s rich culture, stunning landscapes, and vibrant cities. The airline’s commitment to providing exceptional service at competitive prices aligns with its vision of becoming a preferred carrier for travellers in the region.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer. Visit www.vietjetair.com or download the VietJet Air mobile app to book your discounted tickets today and participate in the exciting lucky draw.