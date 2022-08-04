Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Adani Enterprises signs pact with Israel Innovation Authority

Adani Enterprises signs pact with Israel Innovation Authority

Business

Adani Enterprises signs pact with Israel Innovation Authority

Press Trust of India
Published on

Adani Enterprises Ltd on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with the Israel Innovation Authority for cooperation in technological innovation between Israeli entities and the Adani Group.



Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) is a public-funded agency overseeing Israel’s innovation policy. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) will lead to the creation of a cutting-edge innovation platform that will allow Adani businesses to access tech solutions provided by Israeli startups, whereby selected innovation projects will be supported by the partnership, according to a company statement.

Also read: IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms

This cooperation will deepen the existing partnerships that Adani has already established over the past six years in Israel, the statement said. The collaboration will span across segments like climate change, cyber, Artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), 5G, agriculture, all of which are core businesses for Adani, the statement added.

The Adani-IIA collaboration will also help to open various channels for the latest technologies from Israel to enter India and accelerate the digitization of several other organizations, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd CEO and whole-time director Karan Adani said.

Adani Enterprises Limited is the flagship company of Adani Group. Over the years, Adani Enterprises has focused on building emerging infrastructure businesses, contributing to nation-building and divesting them into separate listed entities.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Truecaller and GoKwik Collaborate to Enhance Conversions and Minimize Returns for e-commerce Brands

Truecaller and GoKwik Collaborate to Enhance Conversions and Minimize Returns for e-commerce Brands
By August 4, 2022
Cargill marks 35 years of India operations by opening two new workspaces

Cargill marks 35 years of India operations by opening two new workspaces
By August 4, 2022
Adani Enterprises signs pact with Israel Innovation Authority

Adani Enterprises signs pact with Israel Innovation Authority
By August 4, 2022
Sports tech startup Hudle raises USD 1 mln

Funding News

Sports tech startup Hudle raises USD 1 mln
Startup funding declines 40 per cent in April-June: PwC report

Startups

Startup funding declines 40 per cent in April-June: PwC report
'Actions of Future Retail Board amenable to class action suit'

Business

Future Retail stakeholders are staring at a bleak future, say investor Vijay Kulkarni 
To Top
Loading...