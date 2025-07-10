Skyesports and FMWC Partner to Host Microsoft Excel World Championship

Skyesports has teamed up with the Financial Modeling World Cup (FMWC) to launch the first-ever India Qualifier for the Microsoft Excel World Championship (MEWC). The tournament, backed by the Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS), brings competitive spreadsheeting to the forefront of India’s digital sports landscape.

The stakes are high: the winner of the MEWC India Qualifier will represent the country at the World Finals in Las Vegas, with an all-expenses-paid trip, a three-day training camp worth INR 1,00,000, and a shot at a $61,500 prize pool.

Unlike traditional esports, this championship tests problem-solving, logic, and analytical thinking using Microsoft Excel, the world’s most used spreadsheet platform. Participants compete by solving real-world challenges in Excel, making this tournament a unique blend of brainpower and competition.







Open for All: How to Qualify

The championship kicks off with three open online qualification rounds accessible to anyone in India. Participants can register through the official MEWC India website. After signing up, players receive an email with a competition link prior to each round’s start. They’ll have a 45-minute window to start and 30 minutes to submit solutions once they begin—so timing and precision are key.

The top 12 contestants from the online rounds will advance to the National Finals at theSkyesports HQ studio in Chennai, where they’ll compete in front of a live audience and a nationwide livestream.

Las Vegas Awaits the Champion

The India Final winner will proudly wear the Indian flag on their jersey as they compete at the MEWC 2025 World Finals in Las Vegas, joining the world’s top 64 Excel athletes. The event will be broadcast live globally, including streams on the FMWC YouTube channel and coverage by ESPN, The Guardian, The New York Times, and more.

Commenting on the collaboration, Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO of Skyesports, said, “The India Qualifier for the Microsoft Excel World Championship is an esports tournament like no other. It provides professionals across the country with an opportunity to demonstrate their spreadsheet skills on a national platform. Hosting the finals at our HQ enables us to produce a high-quality live show and support the winner in their journey to global fame.”







A New Era of Esports

With this partnership, Skyesports continues its mission to redefine esports in India, moving beyond gaming into domains like data, logic, and professional skills. As Excel Esports gains global traction, this event signals a new chapter in the Indian esports scene—one where intellect takes center stage.