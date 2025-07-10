In a move that sends ripples through the tech and advertising world, Linda Yaccarino has stepped down as CEO of X, Elon Musk’s social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Her resignation, announced via a post on X, marks the end of a high-stakes, two-year journey defined by corporate chaos, advertiser battles, and the volatile influence of Musk himself.

“When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime,” Linda Yaccarino wrote. “I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me.” However, she gave no specific reason for her departure.

Linda Yaccarino’s exit comes just months after Elon Musk announced a surprise merger of X with his AI startup, xAI, in an all-stock deal valuing the latter at $80 billion and X at just $33 billion. The merger blurred the lines between Elon Musk’s growing AI ambitions and the already controversial social platform, creating increased pressure on Linda Yaccarino to hold the center.







Her resignation also follows a backlash over antisemitic content posted by Grok, an xAI chatbot integrated into X, which praised Hitler and made deeply offensive remarks. Although the incident reportedly occurred after Yaccarino had begun exit discussions, it underscored the volatile environment she was navigating.

After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of 𝕏. When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) July 9, 2025

Linda Yaccarino was hired in May 2023 after gaining Elon Musk’s trust as an advertising executive at NBCUniversal, where she pledged to keep spending on Twitter while many brands fled. At X, she faced an uphill battle trying to repair advertiser relationships, court lawmakers, and tame Elon Musk’s impulsive leadership style.

During her tenure, Linda Yaccarino frequently visited Washington to promote online safety bills and led a lawsuit against ad industry groups accused of boycotting the platform. Her efforts led to the return of over 96% of X’s top brand advertisers, although many continued to spend below pre-Elon Musk levels.

Her job was made even harder by Elon Musk’s increasingly provocative public statements, his feud with foreign governments, and his move to erase the Twitter brand entirely, replacing it with “X” in a bold but polarizing rebranding.







Linda Yaccarino’s departure throws new uncertainty over X’s future as it becomes increasingly integrated into Musk’s broader tech empire. With xAI and Grok potentially seeking a valuation of $120 billion and Elon Musk eyeing a greater political role—including talk of a third party—X’s next chapter could be even more unpredictable.

As of now, no successor has been named. But one thing is clear: Linda Yaccarino’s departure marks a pivotal moment for Elon Musk’s media ambitions, as he continues to fuse social media, AI, and political influence into a singular—and chaotic—platform.