Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal fans, prepare for the end of an era. On Saturday, July 5, Ozzy Osbourne will take the stage one last time with the original Black Sabbath lineup in their hometown of Birmingham, England, and the historic show — titled “Back to the Beginning” — will be livestreamed worldwide for fans to witness rock history unfold.

The farewell concert marks the first time since 2005 that all four founding members of Black Sabbath — Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward — will perform together. It also signals what could be Ozzy’s final live performance, capping off more than five decades of musical legacy that birthed the genre of heavy metal.

A Heavy Farewell

The livestreamed show is already being described as one of the biggest rock events of the decade. Tickets for the virtual experience are on sale now for $29.99 at BacktotheBeginning.com, with the concert beginning at 3:00 PM BST / 10:00 AM EST on July 5.

Ozzy Osbourne, who revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2020 and has dealt with numerous health issues in recent years, has made it clear he won’t be performing a full set, but he will appear on stage in select moments alongside his bandmates. “I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable,” he said on his SiriusXM show, Ozzy Speaks.







A Lineup for the Ages

This isn’t just a goodbye for Sabbath — it’s a celebration of their legacy. An all-star lineup of rock and metal royalty will pay tribute by performing their own hits and covering Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne tracks. Confirmed acts include: Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, Halestorm, Sammy Hagar, who will cover “Flying High Again”

In a moving prelude to the event, the band made a surprise visit to a massive 130-foot mural in Birmingham, created by local artist Mr Murals, and personally signed the artwork. The gesture underscores how deeply tied Black Sabbath is to the city that birthed them — and how important this farewell is to their legacy.

How to Watch

Don’t miss your chance to witness rock history. Fans can stream Black Sabbath’s final concert live on July 5 at BacktotheBeginning.com. For just $29.99, you’ll get access to this once-in-a-lifetime sendoff — a tribute to the band that turned dark riffs and doom-laden lyrics into a global phenomenon.