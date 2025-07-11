Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold

Gearbox has officially kicked off the Borderlands 4 hype train with the reveal of its first Vault Hunter—Vex the Siren—and fans are already picking their mains. The animated character trailer, titled Purple Friday, is a gloriously gory origin story that blends supernatural chaos with retail rage, making it clear: Vex is not to be messed with.

A former mall employee turned apocalyptic war goddess, Vex’s backstory trailer is as violent as it is oddly relatable. Think: Black Friday meets Doom Eternal, where a customer complaint ends not in a refund, but in brain matter. Gearbox’s twisted sense of humor shines here, turning Vex’s retail hell into a literal killing floor after she unexpectedly taps into her dormant Siren powers to fend off capitalism-crazed shoppers.







Who Is Vex the Siren?

Siren lore has always been a highlight of the Borderlands series, and Vex offers perhaps the wildest origin yet. She’s not a warrior monk or interdimensional guardian—she’s a fed-up salesgirl with eldritch energy and zero chill. After an emotional meltdown and the gruesome death of her workplace crush (RIP), Vex transforms into the latest Siren-class Vault Hunter, complete with psychic claws, spectral wings, and a deeply unsettling purple cat familiar.

That cat, by the way, is a legit gameplay feature. In her Siren skill tree, players can unlock the ability to summon the mysterious feline as both a companion and crowd control tool. Vex’s other path, known as the “Incarnate” tree, lets her become a reaper-like form with wings and a devastating Eldritch Blast—a nod that’ll resonate with Baldur’s Gate 3 fans.

Gameplay and First Impressions

Though the trailer is just the beginning, early gameplay footage shows Vex wielding flashy, colour-splashed powers with devastating area-of-effect control. For players who gravitate toward mage builds, high chaos energy, and slick, stylized combat, Vex might already be the front-runner for most-played Vault Hunter in Borderlands 4.

Each new Borderlands installment makes fans think they’ll try someone other than the Siren. And every time, Gearbox makes sure you don’t. Vex seems poised to continue that trend with an irresistible mix of dark comedy, cosmic destruction, and pure attitude.

When Can You Play as Vex?

Gearbox hasn’t announced a specific Borderlands 4 release date yet, but developers are teasing more character deep-dives soon. Meanwhile, fans are already building theoretical skill trees online—despite creative director Randy Varnell reminding them that “the game isn’t done yet.”

Still, if Vex is any indication, Borderlands 4 is shaping up to be the most violent, stylish, and unhinged entry in the series yet.