Adani Green raises JPY 27,954 million through subsidiary

Press Trust of India
Adani Green Energy Ltd on Thursday said it has raised 27,954 million Japanese Yen (around Rs 1,630 crore) through its subsidiary Adani Solar Energy AP Six to refinance its existing indebtedness.



The project loan facility is supported by MUFG Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation with equal participation, a company statement said. “This is an excellent result for AGEL, showing strong support from our lenders and demonstrates our ability to access bank debt at competitive terms in sync with the underlying asset development model to provide a long-term solution,” said Phuntsok Wangyal, CFO, Adani Green Energy.

Also read: DeHaat raises USD 60 mn from investors including Temasek

Latham & Watkins LLP and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal counsels for the transaction.


