Leading protein-snacking brand, Max Protein has roped in youth icon and superstar Kartik Aaryan as their brand ambassador. By leveraging Kartik Aaryan’s popularity and fan base, Max Protein envisions to augment its brand image and build a stronger connection with its target audience, which typically includes the younger generation.

An exciting campaign will soon be launched focusing on educating consumers about the importance of incorporating protein into one’s diet and promoting Max Protein’s protein-rich snacks as a healthy snacking option under the concept of ‘Protein Police’. Since Kartik Aaryan’s fitness and active lifestyle aligns with Max Protein’s vision of promoting health and wellness through its products that cater to every palette, this association will enhance the brand’s visibility and market value.

Expressing his zeal for being the face of the brand, millennial superstar, Kartik Aaryan said, “As a fitness aficionado, I believe that adequate protein intake plays a crucial role in living a healthy lifestyle, which should ideally be a necessity rather than a choice. I am pleased to come onboard with Max Protein to endorse and further boost the idea of healthy yet tasty protein bars and cookies.”









Commenting on the same, Vijay Uttarwar, CEO at Naturell India Pvt Ltd, “In the highly competitive snacking market, association with a popular celebrity like Kartik Aaryan will maximize the reach for the Max Protein brand. This will help the brand to stand out in the market and attract more customers. Our brand aims to cater to the younger generation who are looking for convenient and healthy snacking options. Thus, the credibility and trust factor of Kartik Aaryan will help to further cement Max Protein’s name in the market by reaching out to our key audience.”

In addition to the above, Max Protein also plans to launch limited edition products featuring Kartik Aaryan’s image to create buzz and drive sales. Max Protein being the market leader into protein bars and cookies, also plans to innovate and introduce new protein-rich snacks that cater to the changing tastes and preferences of consumers. The brand will continue to focus on developing products that are not only healthy and nutritious but also delicious and satisfying.

Naturell India was founded with the vision of making our country fitter and more aware of healthier eating habits. Max Protein is a flagship brand of Naturell India. Known today as a ‘protein company’, Naturell offers a range of healthy eating options, from snack bars and protein bars to breakfast cookies, protein chips and many more protein rich options. The company’s vision is to provide the finest nature-based products that will help consumers adopt a healthier lifestyle. And every product embodies that vision.