Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Power Grid Corp board approves investments of about Rs 4,071 cr

Power Grid Corp board approves investments of about Rs 4,071 cr

Business

Power Grid Corp board approves investments of about Rs 4,071 cr

Press Trust of India
Published on

State-owned Power Grid Corporation’s board has approved investments of nearly Rs 4,071 crore for two transmission projects in the country.



“Board of Directors of POWERGRID in their meeting held on 6th March 2023, have accorded investment approvals,” a BSE filing said. The board has approved the transmission system for Kurnool Wind Energy Zone/ Solar Energy Zone (AP) — Part-A & Part-B — at an estimated cost of Rs 3,546.94 crore, scheduled to be commissioned by November 2024.

Also read: Women in Indian informal economy ready to compromise on salaries for health benefits: Survey

It has also approved the Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-XXIX (ERES-XXIX) at an estimated cost of Rs 524.04 crore, scheduled to be commissioned by November 2025.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Power Grid Corp board approves investments of about Rs 4,071 cr

Power Grid Corp board approves investments of about Rs 4,071 cr
By March 7, 2023
Alniche Lifesciences Celebrates International Women's Day

Alniche Lifesciences Celebrates International Women’s Day
By March 7, 2023
Jindal Stainless to invest Rs 120 crore to set up two rooftop solar projects

Jindal Stainless to invest Rs 120 crore to set up two rooftop solar projects
By March 7, 2023
KDEM enabled Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi Cluster to get 8 new companies, with 40+ companies in the pipeline

Business

KDEM enabled Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi cluster to get 8 new firms
HRTech platform HireSure.ai raises $2.5 mn seed funding from YCombintor, Binny Bansal’s Three State Capital

Business

HRTech platform HireSure.ai raises $2.5 million seed funding
From sickness to health to building a business together, meet these couple-preneurs disrupting the startup sector in India

Business

These couples are disrupting the Indian startup sector
To Top
Loading...