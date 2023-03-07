Power Grid Corp board approves investments of about Rs 4,071 cr

State-owned Power Grid Corporation’s board has approved investments of nearly Rs 4,071 crore for two transmission projects in the country.









“Board of Directors of POWERGRID in their meeting held on 6th March 2023, have accorded investment approvals,” a BSE filing said. The board has approved the transmission system for Kurnool Wind Energy Zone/ Solar Energy Zone (AP) — Part-A & Part-B — at an estimated cost of Rs 3,546.94 crore, scheduled to be commissioned by November 2024.

It has also approved the Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-XXIX (ERES-XXIX) at an estimated cost of Rs 524.04 crore, scheduled to be commissioned by November 2025.